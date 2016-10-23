5 Signs Your House Is Making You Sick + How To Solve Them

The energy-efficiency movement is in full swing, which means many houses are sealed ultra-tight, preventing any sort of outdoor air from reaching the inside. While this is great for energy bills, it's potentially a huge health problem. Toxins inside our homes that come from the air we exhale and the gas our appliances give off needs to be filtered out by fresh outdoor air. When a house uses a furnace or air conditioner, it isn't pulling in air from outside. Rather, it's filtering and recycling the indoor air, leaving the toxins in our houses. It's important for the health of our homes and bodies to make sure our home is ventilated either naturally or mechanically to prevent poor indoor air quality.

A tightly sealed home can also pull harmful Radon gas inside through floor drains and foundation cracks. When the pressure in a house becomes negative (because little air is coming in and more is going out through the roof vents), the air at the lowest levels of the home gets pulled upward. This means if there are floor drains or small cracks around the foundation, Radon gasses, which tend to be heavier, will be drawn into the house. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers and has recently become a huge home health issue.