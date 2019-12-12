At the time I gave credit to the quality of food I was eating. Better ingredients, more whole foods and less processed stuff. But now, after a decade of studying nutrition and the emotional relationship around food, I see it was much more than that. The difference was not just in the quality of the food but in the quality of life, and the impacts on my stress response and inflammatory reactions.

Life, and I with it, moved slowly there. I meditated daily. When I ate, I ate. I didn't scroll through my Instagram feed while shoveling lunch down my throat. I didn't punish myself with exercise or restrict my food intake. I relaxed, I allowed, and I ate consciously.

Why this made such a difference was that my body had shifted out of the chronic stress response that it had endured, very typical for a college kid with sleepless nights cramming for organic chemistry exams. When the body is exposed to this constant level of stress, stress hormones increase, metabolism decreases, cravings increase, and fat storage increases.

When the stress stopped, my body was able to reset and once again find its natural weight.

Here are the four most important tools for healthy, sustainable, and enjoyable weight loss: