The One Food That's Wrecking Your Sex Life

These days, I'm seeing many female patients—even younger ones—with libido-crashing mood disorders and other problems that interfere with their personal lives. They have low sex drive or otherwise aren't "in the mood."

For many of these women, I connect the dots between how lifestyle factors including drinking and smoking, exposure to environmental toxins, and being chronically stress contribute to and exacerbate sex hormone imbalances.

Truthfully, one of the biggest culprits I frequently see that knocks sex hormones out of balance is sugar, including sugar in "healthy" foods like wheat flour, which converts to sugar. Sugar raises insulin and creates a hormonal domino effect. Subsequently, high insulin adversely affects other hormones. Simply put, excessive sugar can wreck your sex life.

Sugar also lowers testosterone in men and alters testosterone metabolism in women. Women, testosterone isn't just a guys hormone. Out-of-balance levels can reduce desire, increase body fat, lower muscle mass, and create fuzzy memory. Furthermore, sugar increases stress and decreases energy.

Simply put, to feel energized and maintain a healthy sex life requires reducing sugar and artificial sweeteners, which jack up insulin that increases your risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity. When you normalize insulin levels, other hormones also fall into place.

Besides cutting out sugar, I've also found these five strategies help women balance hormones naturally so they feel vibrant, lean, and sexy: