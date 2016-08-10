7 Signs Your Hormones Are Out Of Whack + What To Do

I've personally experienced this. In fact, thinning hair was what jump-started my health journey and my initiation into the world of alternative systems of healing. At 28, my hair, which was once my crowning glory, started disappearing, leaving me with bald patches on my scalp and most noticeably at the crown. It was at the urging of my family and husband that I began to search for answers.

Every hormone can influence our hair. You have to learn the roles of all the hormones to really identify your hormone imbalance.

Thinning hair at the crown is usually a symptom of thyroid or insulin issues. A sluggish thyroid or insulin levels that flip-flop dramatically throughout a given day can trigger increased production of androgens, which can lead to hair loss. Androgens are male hormones that result in each hair follicle becoming smaller, with each hair strand becoming thinner and then eventually falling out.

What to do: The first step is to get your hormones checked and make sure your thyroid and insulin levels are stable. Sometimes it takes checking them every six weeks to really understand where they are trending and what may be normal for you.

Balance your blood sugar levels and think about removing all sugar, as well as eating at regular intervals. Try small servings of protein — 7 to 10 grams — every three to four hours to keep blood sugar stable.