4 Questions You Need To Ask Before Buying A Sex Toy

The other day I was reading an old blog post by Dr. Logan Levkoff in which she discussed how taboo the term "sex toy" is. When I read this, I swear I started snapping my fingers like a sorority girl straight out of Legally Blonde. I totally got what she was saying.

So, I decided to do my own research. I asked my friend to tell me what first came to mind when she heard the term "sex toy."

She said, "I immediately think of some sketchy store open 24 hours a day where shady people shop."

It's true that many sex shop customers walk in apprehensively. They zoom around furtively, searching for a device that they hope will give them the pleasure that they've been fantasizing about. Many are too shy to ask questions; others don't even stop and read about the product they are purchasing. Customers walk out of those kinds of shops holding discreet packaging, praying they don't drop the contents of their bag somewhere on the street.

But why? Do these people actually have something to be ashamed of?

Data on the $15 billion sex toy industry tells me they don't.

And yet sex accessories remain stigmatized.

If pleasure was a priority in the United States, the FDA would regulate the sex toy industry. Instead, sex toys are commonly referred to as "novelty items" that are not recommended for use. I'd be willing to bet that the majority of Babeland's consumers purchase sex toys with the intention of using them themselves or with the person they give them to.

You're careful about the food and cosmetics you put in and on your body, right? It's equally important to avoid potentially dangerous compounds that can be found in your sex toys. Knowledge is power, so let me be the compass that guides you toward safe sexual fulfillment.

These are the questions you need to ask before you buy a sex toy: