How Tantric Sex Helped Me Find My Life's True Purpose

I wanted a practice in which I could be expressed as myself. I'm a sexual being. I'm a sensual being. I embrace everything about womanhood and want that as part of my spiritual practice as well. I want to enjoy being a woman, enjoy beauty, and know that it doesn't take away from being spiritual.

My trip to India nearly a decade ago was my introduction to tantra. I didn't realize there was a practice out there that not only embraces the feminine energy but really taps into your sensual and sexual nature in a very empowering way. In India, I visited temples with erotic carvings of people in every sexual position. I had been raised Christian, with the image of God as a man and definitely not erotic.

In these temples they would dress the goddess statues in colorful silks and even put perfume on them and adorn them with flowers in a devotional way. Instead of cutting off your hair, you put flowers in your hair. Instead of feeling shame or guilt about your body or your sexual desires, you put it out there in the open to be worshiped, revered, and admired. I felt like I had finally found my tribe.

When my tantra teacher asked me, "Do you want to study sexual tantra?" I was taken aback at first. I didn't know what it was. He explained that I would use sexual energy for spiritual enlightenment and as a vehicle to help me find and live my life's purpose. I was like, "Hell yeah! Finally!" This is what I've been looking for. Blending sexuality with spirituality made sense for me.

I've always been a sexual person. But in most religions and philosophies, there is a lot of shame and guilt associated with sex. We're taught to suppress our desires. In tantra, sex is a sacred thing. Sexuality is something to be honored. And the yoni (vagina) and lingam (penis) are to be worshiped—not feared or hidden or kept secret.