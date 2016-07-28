The Tantric Practice Of Sacred Masturbation + How To Have An Orgasm Anytime, Anywhere

One-third of women have never experienced orgasm. I worked with a woman once who said she wasn't "sure" if she had ever had an orgasm. I said, "Honey, if you'd had an orgasm, you would know it!" I taught her the same tantric secrets I am teaching you, and she had a breakthrough to her first orgasm at 36 years old. So, I want you to know everything is possible as we go on this journey together.

Many women have come to think of orgasms as not necessary, and I am not putting pressure on you to add one more thing to judge yourself about. Remember, the first key here is no judgment. Once you learn to relax, orgasms will become very natural to you. And even if you don't experience an orgasm right away, you will start to feel more and more arousal, pleasure, and then energetic orgasms.

Sex is sacred. It's crucial that we embrace all sides of ourselves to awaken to our highest potential. To that end, I'll be teaching you the art of sacred masturbation.

Cultivating a healthy masturbation practice will help you have more energy, connect your sexuality to your mindfulness, understand your own body better so you can tell your partners how to please you, and remove old shame and negative energy that may be blocking you.

First, let go of shame. What attitudes around self-pleasure were you raised with? Were you taught it was healthy and natural or that it was something to be ashamed of?

Women have been taught to suppress and repress their sexual power for centuries. Many of those old, limiting beliefs are still negative tapes that run in our heads. For women, sexual shame often manifests as body shame, lack of confidence in and out of the bedroom, and insecurities. I will show you how to stop judging and own it!

Men also grow up with a lot of shame around their sexual desires and are taught that masturbation is something to be hidden. I work with many men now who have to undo many of the unhealthy attitudes about sexual desire impressed upon them that have led to porn addiction, erectile dysfunction, and an inability to allow themselves real intimacy in body, mind, and soul.

I worked with one couple in which the husband could not have sex with his wife after she had a baby because he had a deep Madonna/whore complex due to his culture and religion. He had to find the root of those limiting beliefs and accept that sex was sacred and not a "vulgar" or perverted activity.

Just as women have sexual healing to do, men need sexual healing around the limiting sexual beliefs that are impressed upon them from a very young age.

The action step to get rid of shame is to be aware of what triggers them and to stay committed to pushing your edges to expand and grow.