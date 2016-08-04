How Adding 10 Fruits & Vegetables A Day To My Diet Cleared My Acne

Something had to give. I was 25 years old and had been struggling with acne for 15 years since I was 9 years old.

I was standing in my tenth dermatologist's office and she was telling me she couldn't help me because I had "tried everything" ... there wasn't "any more medicine to offer me" ... but she did "have a $500 light treatment that may or may not work"... and I just couldn't take it anymore. As I left her office in tears that day, I finally had the "aha" moment I had been needing for years. In that moment, I realized that the only thing I hadn't tried to heal my acne was my food.

The food that I was eating, that I had been eating my entire life, was ruining my skin. That day, I went home, threw away everything I was currently trying to heal my acne with—five topical creams, one birth control pill, and two antibiotics sitting on the bathroom counter—and devoted myself to clearing my acne naturally.

It's now been six years since that day and six years since I've had a breakout. It was the best/worst dermatologist appointment ever. If you struggle with adult acne and you've been told by a doctor that food is not the issue, take a gander below. Following the next three steps could drastically clear your skin. I hope they help.

Here are three steps you can take to start to heal your acne naturally: