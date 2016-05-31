A 60-Second Numerology Quiz To Find Your Soul Mate

In Western Numerology—a practice created by the Greek mystic and mathematician, Pythagoras over 2,500 years ago—everyone has a numerology chart made up of seven core numbers, each one with its own insights.

As crazy as it sounds, your numerology chart can help you determine if your relationship is bound to last forever, or fizzle out after just a few dates.

Physical attraction and sexual chemistry can be easy to find—the real challenge often lies in finding a partner whose personality and life journey are well-suited with your own. That's where the chart comes in. According to the practice, some numbers are more compatible than others, and the key to finding an ideal partner lies in knowing whose numbers are harmonious with your own.

And all it takes to create unlock your numerology chart are the numbers and letters in your (and your partner's) name and birth date.