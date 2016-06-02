mindbodygreen

Dismiss

The Plant-Based Nutrient That Could Be Messing With Your Gut Health

William Rawls, M.D.
Written by William Rawls, M.D.

Photo by Stocksy

You might not hear much about lectins these days. Most books on nutrition or intestinal health rarely mention them. This is surprising (and potentially alarming) when you consider that anyone with any sort of digestive issue should be paying close attention to lectins since they're found in so many foods.

What are lectins?

Lectins are specialized proteins found in all plants and plant seeds. Lectins act as a deterrent against creatures consuming plants or seeds by binding to carbohydrate molecules present in cell membranes within the gut. This action disrupts the cell membranes, irritating the gut lining and causing the creature to think twice about ever eating those plants or seeds again.

Of course, humans have been eating plants since the dawn of time (less so with seeds, however). As a result, humans have developed a natural protection against lectins. The lining of the gut is coated with a protective barrier of carbohydrate molecules, or mucus. These molecules act like decoys that neutralize the plant lectins. Even so, high concentrations of lectins can still cause a lot of damage.

Problematic lectins can be found in these primary sources:

  • Grains (especially wheat and corn)
  • Beans/legumes, especially soybeans, kidney beans, black beans, and peanuts
  • Tree nuts, such as almonds, pecans, walnuts, cashews, and pistachios
  • Nightshade vegetables, including tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, and peppers
  • Dairy products from cows raised on corn and soybeans

In other words, lectins are found in the foods that Americans eat every day!

Article continues below

Are lectins the same as gluten?

Both lectin proteins and gluten proteins have the potential to damage the gut lining, but they're not the same. Lectin proteins are found in the outer protective covering of the seed, called bran. Whole-grain products are actually high in lectins.

Gluten is a plant storage protein found in the seed's endosperm; it stores amino acids necessary for the seed to sprout. Because plant storage proteins are structured differently from animal proteins, they're hard to digest and can irritate the intestinal tract of animals. While all seeds contain storage proteins, gluten proteins can be the most irritating.

A recipe for digestive dysfunction

Take lectin-loaded food three times daily. Add a significant dose of gluten products, along with plenty of sugar. Top it off with a generous portion of chronic tension that comes from modern living.

Stress worsens the situation because it slows down movement within the intestinal tract. This worsening intensifies the damage from lectins and gluten proteins. Starch and sugar cause the overgrowth of intestinal bacteria, which complicates matters further.

You can wind up with a compromised digestive system and suffer from all sorts of gastrointestinal problems, such as reflux, indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, gas, bloating, loose stools, or constipation.

Article continues below

A recipe for enjoying normal digestion

Plant lectins aren't nearly as much of a problem as seed lectins since humans are more adapted to eating plants over seeds. For this and many other reasons, keep the following in mind:

Vegetables

At least half of your food should come from vegetables. You should cook most of your food since cooking helps break down lectins (steaming vegetables is a great way to break down lectins yet retain nutrients).

Article continues below

Protein

Fish, eggs, and poultry don't contain lectins or other similarly damaging substances, so they're the best source of protein (red meat is a bit harder to digest).

While seeds are nutrient-rich, because of the lectin and other storage proteins, they shouldn't make up any significant portion of your diet.

Grains, beans, and legumes

Lectins can be reduced (but not eliminated) in grains by sprouting and boiling. Baking doesn't significantly reduce the amount of lectins or gluten in wheat products.

Lectins can be reduced in beans by extended soaking, fermenting, or prolonged boiling (raw and/or sprouted kidney beans are poisonous because of their high lectin content). Fermented soybean products, such as tempeh, are lower in lectins than other soy products.

Fortunately, there is an exception to every rule: white rice. The lectins and storage proteins in white rice have a lower potential for harm. The carbohydrates in rice are broken down completely and don't contribute to bacterial overgrowth in the gut.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

William Rawls, M.D.
William Rawls, M.D.
William (Bill) Rawls, M.D., graduated from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. His post-medical school training focused on alternative medicine, including...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing

Sarah Regan
3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing
Integrative Health

Bloat & Digestion Issues? These 8 Supplements Are Here To Help

Lindsay Boyers
Bloat & Digestion Issues? These 8 Supplements Are Here To Help
$19.99

Beat Inflammation

With Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
Beat Inflammation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25193/the-plantbased-nutrient-that-could-be-messing-with-your-gut-health.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!