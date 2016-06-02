The Plant-Based Nutrient That Could Be Messing With Your Gut Health

Lectins are specialized proteins found in all plants and plant seeds. Lectins act as a deterrent against creatures consuming plants or seeds by binding to carbohydrate molecules present in cell membranes within the gut. This action disrupts the cell membranes, irritating the gut lining and causing the creature to think twice about ever eating those plants or seeds again.

Of course, humans have been eating plants since the dawn of time (less so with seeds, however). As a result, humans have developed a natural protection against lectins. The lining of the gut is coated with a protective barrier of carbohydrate molecules, or mucus. These molecules act like decoys that neutralize the plant lectins. Even so, high concentrations of lectins can still cause a lot of damage.

Problematic lectins can be found in these primary sources: