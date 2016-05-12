What Everyone Should Know About Eating To Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is not inherently bad. After all, we need inflammation to fight off infection and heal. We would all be goners without healthy inflammation levels. But as with everything in the body (and the world, really), it's all about balance.

When inflammation runs wild without stopping, it becomes associated with many modern diseases, including heart disease and diabetes.

The good news is that there continues to be some exciting research into how to inhibit inflammation to help prevent or manage the multitude of inflammatory-related diseases we are facing.

And do you know what's cool? Food is one of your inflammation fighters. In fact, the foods you eat will either help feed inflammation or extinguish it. You get that noble responsibility and opportunity with each and every meal!

So when patients ask me how they can help tame inflammation through foods and supplements, here's what I tell them: