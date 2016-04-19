Why I Think All Women Should Avoid Coffee

You crave it, you need it, you can’t function without it. Admit it: You’re addicted to coffee.

Look, we all love the caffeinated stuff—it’s practically our national drug of choice. And thanks to extraordinary marketing, it’s gained a reputation as a feel-good crutch for getting through the day. But the truth is, as a society, we’re completely dependent—and many of us aren’t aware how the biochemical effects of this powerful substance might affect our hormones.

As a hormone expert for women, I've avoided coffee for years and recommend the same to my clients.

Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis, and infertility—not only outweigh any benefits but could also exacerbate these conditions.

And new research suggests one clear reason why it should be avoided: A study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility found that drinking three or more caffeinated beverages a day raised the risk of early pregnancy loss by 74 percent. And that statistic applies whether the caffeine is consumed before or after conception. (This isn’t just critical info for women: Caffeine consumption in male partners was associated just as much with pregnancy loss.)

Here are a few other reasons you may want to consider quitting coffee: