Stretch Your Way To Hotter Sex

This move helps alleviate low back pain and strengthens the back of the body. It also strengthens the lower abdominals and pelvic floor, which will lead to stronger, more intense orgasms.

Lie on your back with feet hip-distance apart and ankles under knees. Squeeze your butt and pull your lower abdominals in as you lift your hips off the ground, keeping your ribcage on the floor. Lower back down, tap the floor with your hips, and raise back up, completing 30 lifts. Then hold your butt up and do 30 pulses; focus on squeezing the glutes tight and pulling up and in from the pelvic floor. Now lift the left leg straight and complete 30 lifts and 30 pulses; repeat on the right leg. Remember to keep your neck and shoulders relaxed and to focus on your lower half!