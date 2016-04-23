Stretch Your Way To Hotter Sex
You've probably heard the buzz about why exercising is good for your love life—better blood flow and more energy, that kind of thing. Then there are these seven specific stretches and exercises, designed to spice things up in very specific, verrrry tangible ways that will pay off in the bedroom tonight. Try these during your next workout, then grab your partner and put 'em to good use. Have fun!
Hip Tilt With Leg Raise
This move helps alleviate low back pain and strengthens the back of the body. It also strengthens the lower abdominals and pelvic floor, which will lead to stronger, more intense orgasms.
Lie on your back with feet hip-distance apart and ankles under knees. Squeeze your butt and pull your lower abdominals in as you lift your hips off the ground, keeping your ribcage on the floor. Lower back down, tap the floor with your hips, and raise back up, completing 30 lifts. Then hold your butt up and do 30 pulses; focus on squeezing the glutes tight and pulling up and in from the pelvic floor. Now lift the left leg straight and complete 30 lifts and 30 pulses; repeat on the right leg. Remember to keep your neck and shoulders relaxed and to focus on your lower half!
Weighted Wide Plié (Sumo Squats)
Standing leg exercises work balance, coordination, flexibility, core strength, and all the major leg muscles at once. This will give you increased stamina to work your magic on top!
Holding a 15- to 20-pound dumbbell or kettlebell, step your feet out wide enough so that your upper thighs are parallel to the floor when you bend your knees, making sure the knees are in line with your ankles and toes are turned out (as shown). Straighten legs and rise to toes, squeezing your butt and pulling your core in tight. Complete 20 lifts. Next, hold the plié and contract your lower abs in as you squeeze your butt and tuck your tailbone under for 20 squeezes. Finally, from the plié, pulse your knees outward using your turnout muscles and butt (think small range of motion).
Reverse Crunch
This move, together with the one that follows, strengthens and stabilizes the core. The pair of exercises targets the lower and transverse abdominals, earning you a stronger, sexier core—and lending you extra control over the movement of your hips.
Lie flat on your back, arms by your sides, and raise your legs straight up to the sky, squeezing your inner thighs together tightly. Lift your tailbone off the floor using your lower abdominals, poking your toes straight up to the sky. (Don't use the momentum of the hips rocking, and try to keep your feet over your hips, not over your head.) Complete 20 reps.
Pilates 100
From your supine position (tailbone on the floor), use your core to lift your head and shoulder blades off the mat. Keep your neck relaxed and chin slightly tucked forward. Extend your legs on a diagonal (not straight up to the sky) and start to press your arms long by your side in a percussive pumping motion (as shown). As you do this, sharply inhale 5 times through the nose and exhale 5 times through the mouth, making an audible shh sound. Keep your breath in rhythm with your arms, and keep pumping until you get to 100!
Downward-Facing Dog
This pose is not only physically beneficial, but it also helps to calm the mind while invigorating the body—two key elements of good sex. (Plus, the butt-in-the-air look is pretty darn sexy!)
Start in tabletop position on all fours: knees lined up under hips and wrists lined up under shoulders, fingers spread wide. On your exhale, lift your hips up and send them back, making an inverted V shape with your body and sending the head through the arms. Draw your navel to your spine and try to elongate the space between your hips and ribcage, keeping the core engaged and the spine long. Draw the shoulder blades down the back, neck long, and activate the arms by hugging the biceps in and externally rotating the elbow crease. Take 5 deep inhales and exhales, then release by lowering knees to the ground.
Camel Pose
This posture creates a ton of openness in the body. It activates and elongates the abdomen, hips, quads, chest, and throat while also targeting and lengthening the psoas for increased range of motion in the low back and hip flexors. Camel is also a go-to for increasing energy and stimulating the organs in the abdomen and throat. Years of slouching forward can literally diminish your ability to feel passion, but camel pose will change that, busting the doors of passion wide open.
Kneel with your knees hip-distance apart, curl your toes under, and make sure your hips are stacked over your knees and your shoulders are stacked over your hips. Place your palms on the small of your back with your fingers angled up. On your inhale, feel your breastbone rise and try to float your ribcage up off your waist as you lift your upper back into a backbend. Begin to reach hands to your heels, maintaining the bend in your upper back, heart lifted toward the sky and hips stacked over knees with glutes engaged and tailbone lengthening toward the floor. If it's comfortable, let your head drop back. Hold for at least 5 breaths and then come up evenly by moving your hands back to your lower back.
Frog Stretch
This stretch will open up the inner thighs and hips. You know what that means.
Place folded towels under your knees and kneel on the ground. Slide your knees apart as you walk your hands out in front of you, lowering your hips toward the floor and going as far as you can, trying to bring the forearms to the ground while keeping knees open to the side. Hold this for 3 to 5 minutes. The farther apart your feet are, the more intense the stretch will be, so bring your feet closer to start and gradually open them more as you relax into the stretch.
