Why You’re Still Attracting Unavailable Partners (And How To Stop)

One of the most common relationship issues is getting stuck in a pattern of choosing unavailable partners. How do you know if that applies to you? If you're attracted to people who don’t show up for you in a satisfying way, and you have no idea why this is happening or how to break the cycle, this is your pattern.

Needless to say, this experience is disheartening and frustrating on many levels.

Perhaps you’re attracted to people who are unwilling to create close, intimate connections, or maybe you choose people who distance themselves once you settle into the relationship. Maybe you continuously find yourself chasing or grasping for love.

Whatever your version of the pattern is, if you struggle to find satisfying romantic connections, I want you to know there is a reason for this, and there are ways to overcome it. That’s what I’ll teach you here.

Below are four of the most potent ways to break the cycle of choosing unavailable partners, so you can finally attract real, deep, devoted love. By doing the inner work — transforming your beliefs about relationships from the inside-out — the quality of love in your life will completely transform, too.