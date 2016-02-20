A Simple Ginger Gut Flush To Power Up Your Digestion, Every Day

As a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary combines the best of Western medicine with time-tested Ayurvedic practices. This week, we're thrilled to share some of Dr. Chaudhary's favorite ancient techniques to reach optimal health. If you're inspired to learn more, check out her new course: How to Use Ancient Ayurvedic Wisdom to Heal Your Gut & Achieve Long-Lasting Weight Loss.

You don’t have to take a week off from work or spend hours in the bathroom to detox your body. There are easy ways to remove impurities on a daily basis and prevent them from ever accumulating. In fact, small, healthy habits you use every day can be even more powerful over time than doing exaggerated cleanses for just a brief period.

I recommend trying to incorporate this easy, detoxing "ginger gut flush" into your routine for a month. It’s fast and simple and starts working immediately.

The gut flush is a combination of three key ingredients that work together to eliminate toxins. These ingredients increase the digestive fire, or agni, in your gut, which helps to break down toxins. This improves digestion, a critical starting point for improving your health. You can feel the increased heat in your gut within seconds of starting the gut flush.

All you need is fresh lemon juice, fresh ginger, and sea salt.