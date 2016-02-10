7 Hormone Imbalances That Could Explain Your Fatigue, Moodiness & Weight Gain

Your hormones are the messengers of your body. Each hormone sends specific instructions to every organ and helps determine your mood, energy levels, weight, temperature, digestion, and many other aspects of your health. And yet, we don't often appreciate hormones until they aren't working well.

The major endocrine glands that make those hormones are your brain (hypothalamus and pineal and pituitary glands), thyroid, parathyroid, adrenals, pancreas, reproductive glands (ovaries and testes), and gastrointestinal tract.

With hormones, it's all about balance. As Goldilocks lamented, they can't be too high or too low; they have to be just right. Otherwise, imbalances can cause myriad health issues.

Mainstream medicine typically runs basic labs for hormone health. If your labs don't come back "normal," you're typically given a synthetic hormone cream or pill that could have side effects. If those labs come back "normal" and you're still experiencing symptoms, you may be told you're either depressed, just getting older, or need to lose weight.

Functional medicine wants to find out the root cause of patients' hormonal symptoms as well as support the body's natural mechanisms for healthy hormone balance.

Here, I'll go over some of the most common hormone problems that I see in patients, and that you may be going through right now. I'll also explain which labs you may want to consider asking your doctor about: