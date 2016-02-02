What I Wish Everyone Knew About The Thyroid: A Functional MD Explains

The thyroid is intimately connected to every system in the body. It communicates by secreting two hormones T3 and T4. While T4 is the majority of what is released, T3 is much more active and necessary for cells to do work. T4 must go through a conversion process to be activated to T3.

Without the proper amount and balance of hormones, patients may experience symptoms such as constipation or diarrhea, sleep disturbances, mood swings, anxiety, high cholesterol, weight gain, depression, bloating, hair loss, immune dysregulation and even infertility.

Plus, patients suffering with untreated low thyroid may be at a higher risk of developing serious conditions like heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

But I also see another side to this. If your thyroid is low or imbalanced, it's a good indicator that something else is off in your body. There are many conditions that often go totally unnoticed but may cause thyroid dysfunction. For example, common genetic changes affect detoxification pathways, preventing the body from excreting toxins it’s routinely exposed to.

Heavy metal toxicity is another problem becoming much more common and it, too, can affect thyroid health. Some metals affect receptors in the body that catch and pull in thyroid hormones while others may trigger autoimmune attacks on the thyroid and other organs. Still others could block the thyroid from using iodine, which is necessary for hormone production.

And issues like leaky gut and food intolerances could spark autoimmune disease, the leading cause of low thyroid today. Dysbiosis, or imbalances in the bacteria making up the gut microbiome, can also have disastrous effects, affecting intestinal function, inflammation levels, absorption of nutrients, and immune system regulation — all of which affect thyroid function.

Even things like long-term stress can affect the way the body receives, converts, and utilizes thyroid hormone. The bottom line is that if you suffer from thyroid dysfunction, chances are there are multiple systems that need some support and healing.