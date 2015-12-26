The MTHFR Gene Mutation: What It Is + Why You Should Care

Your body is brilliantly complex. It contains more than 60,000 miles of blood vessels and creates 25 million new cells every second.

And yet it's easy to take for granted the profound wonder of what our bodies do to sustain us without us willing it.

Sadly, the health of our bodies is now being threatened by epidemic numbers of preventable chronic conditions. In fact, chronic diseases have surpassed infectious diseases as the top killer of humans. Modern culture, with all its advances in sanitation and technology, is also contributing to our undoing.

I have written in the past about how the unfortunate storm of modern environmental factors such as toxins, chronic stress, poor diet, and microbiome dysfunctions can trigger many of these health problems.

Plus, a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition now suggests that the rapid changes in our environment over a relatively short period of time could be the main factor in chronic health problems. In other words, most of our genes were formed before the development of agriculture, around 10,000 years ago, and haven't had time to adjust. Our genes may be under attack from the world around us.

And one of the most common genetic predispositions that weaken our bodies to life's modern stressors might be methylation impairments.