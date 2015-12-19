4 Techniques To Ground, Heal, & Balance Your Energy Levels

When you’re out of balance, drained, or have absorbed negative external energy from your environment (through people, places, or conversations) it translates to your auric body.

Our auric body is comprised of magnetic particles (just like anything else in this world), and the vibrations of these particles correspond with different meanings and colors.

Imagine a strand of Christmas lights. They'll be turned off until they're plugged into a power source. When your aura is foggy, it's because there's a lack of energetic flow. When you’re stressed, drained, angry, or upset, your colors aren’t as vibrant. They look hazy and give off a static vibration that inhibits you from operating with a clear mind.

Restore your auric body, and revive the colors of your auric body with this simple trick. Sit down on a chair and bring the fingers of your left hand together into a point (coning them together). Take the coned fingers and put them on the right side of your hairline, just above your forehead.

Cone your fingers in the right hand, and bring them to the hairline on the left side of the head. Hold this position for 15 seconds, and then switch out which arm is on top (place the left forearm over the right forearm, bringing the coned fingers back to the hairline on the right side). Hold for another 15 seconds.

Each energy center is like its own Christmas light, and as you use this technique, each center gets plugged in with the other (lighting up your whole energetic body). This technique re-activates that energetic flow by energetically plugging all areas of your organs, your muscles, and your limbs, back together.