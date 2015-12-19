4 Techniques To Ground, Heal, & Balance Your Energy Levels
You don’t have to be a reiki master to bring energy healing into your everyday life — I know because I am one. Whenever you feel misaligned, you can use these four techniques to ground, heal, and balance your energy levels — just the way a professional energy healer would restore and balance you.
1. Connecting with the universal flow.
Take a moment to pause and think about how electricity functions — electrical cords are rooted into the ground and conduct electricity into your home or office to keep the lights on and the appliances running.
By connecting with the universal flow of energy, you can tap into a constant energetic powerhouse. The easiest way to do this is to envision a grounding cord springing down through your seat, flowing down through the floor, into the ground, and connecting it with the earth’s center.
As you start to feel that connection, breathe into it, allowing the earth’s energy to come back through the same connection you just made. Flowing up through your feet, your legs, your abdomen, heart, arms, neck, and all the way through the top of your head.
Allow this beam of energy to spew out of the top of your head like a waterfall. Envision this waterfall of energy returning back into the earth. This easy visualization fully connects and activates your energetic body with the universal energy — the flow of life.
2. Restoring your aura colors.
When you’re out of balance, drained, or have absorbed negative external energy from your environment (through people, places, or conversations) it translates to your auric body.
Our auric body is comprised of magnetic particles (just like anything else in this world), and the vibrations of these particles correspond with different meanings and colors.
Imagine a strand of Christmas lights. They'll be turned off until they're plugged into a power source. When your aura is foggy, it's because there's a lack of energetic flow. When you’re stressed, drained, angry, or upset, your colors aren’t as vibrant. They look hazy and give off a static vibration that inhibits you from operating with a clear mind.
Restore your auric body, and revive the colors of your auric body with this simple trick. Sit down on a chair and bring the fingers of your left hand together into a point (coning them together). Take the coned fingers and put them on the right side of your hairline, just above your forehead.
Cone your fingers in the right hand, and bring them to the hairline on the left side of the head. Hold this position for 15 seconds, and then switch out which arm is on top (place the left forearm over the right forearm, bringing the coned fingers back to the hairline on the right side). Hold for another 15 seconds.
Each energy center is like its own Christmas light, and as you use this technique, each center gets plugged in with the other (lighting up your whole energetic body). This technique re-activates that energetic flow by energetically plugging all areas of your organs, your muscles, and your limbs, back together.
3. Lasering out pain.
Where do you hold pain in your body? Take a few deep breaths and focus on one area that is causing you trouble. Start to send your breath into this space, and ask yourself — what is this pain trying to tell me?
Envision that pain moving out of your body, and into a seat right in front of you (manifesting into a unique body of its own). As it sits there in front of you, allow a cascade of bright white light with golden flecks to come and envelop your body, as well as the pain’s body.
As this bright white light covers the pain’s body and saturates it, it slowly starts to dissolve. Breathe here until the pain has fully dissolved, leaving only the bright white light with golden flecks, and invite that new, positive, and fresh energy to come back into your body (to fill the space your pain used to take up).
Remember to pay attention to the message that the pain first gave to you. Only by healing the root cause of the problem will you stop the pain from coming back later.
4. Shielding your energy with a protective layer.
Generally speaking, energy is fluid. Energetic vibrations are carried in your actions, your emotions, your attitudes, and your words — and when you connect with others (whether it’s a passing conversation or sharing of a living space), you are engaging in some form of an energy exchange.
You’ll notice that moods are “contagious,” and the people you spend time with have a profound effect on you, your energy, and your mindset.
So what do you do when you enter into a messy, unpleasant energy exchange? You shield yourself. Placing an energetic shield around your body (by envisioning a bright light surrounding your body and your auric body), stops negative energies from saturating yours. This prevents pain from developing and also keeps others from draining your energy.
Sit for one to two minutes and envision a bright light sparking inside your upper abdomen and shining so brightly that the light expands out through all areas of your body and saturates even your auric body.
This bright light can be any color you choose. My personal favorite is purple. It’s wonderful for revealing your true self, and the true self of others, which gives you a clear perspective on people and situations.
Shielding your energy is like placing a comforting blanket over you that keeps you warm and centered in your true power.
Test this out by doing it every day for two weeks, trying different colors if you like — if you see a difference, or you notice that you like to envelop your body in one color over another, stick with what feels good. Your preferences might change over time, but as long as you are taking care of your energy, your energy will take care of you.
