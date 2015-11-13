7 Ways To Spot A Psychopath

Psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists look just like everyone else — and the odds are alarmingly high that you (or someone you know) has encountered one of these cunning social predators. This short quiz has helped thousands of people recognize there are psychopaths lurking on the edges of their lives.

In order to understand and identify these people, we need to first undo what television has taught us. Most psychopaths are not deranged, imprisoned murderers. Most narcissists are not over-the-top womanizers who drive flashy cars. Much more likely, they’re the coworker, friend, ex, or family member who makes your brain hurt. You walk away from them feeling confused, self-conscious, and doubting your own intuition.

When you recognize this feeling, reassure yourself that it isn’t you. You aren’t to blame. Psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists share a particular set of traits that will eventually make any healthy person feel crazy. Here are the top seven traits to watch out for if you think someone you know might fall into one of these categories.