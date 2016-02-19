mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

Bloated? These 5 Foods May Be The Culprit

Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor By Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational speaker, and creator of the 5-Day Detox and the 14-Day Clean-Eating Program.
Bloated? These 5 Foods May Be The Culprit

February 19, 2016
 

It’s no secret that bloating (and gas) is often a direct result of what we eat.

In fact, 1 in 10 Americans claim to be regularly affected by bloating. By reducing or eliminating hard-to-digest foods, you may experience a noticeable improvement. Here are some foods to be aware of or steer clear of when trying to reduce bloating:

Beans + Lentils

Beans and lentils are rich in protein and high in fiber, making them a great addition to any meal. They do, however, contain indigestible sugars (oligosaccharides) that some people find difficult to break down and absorb.

Everyone is affected by these foods differently, so know how they affect you and plan accordingly.

Article continues below

Broccoli + Cabbage

Broccoli and cabbage contain sugars and starches that cause gas and bloating. But we all know the nutritional benefits of fruits and vegetables, so don’t eliminate them from your diet completely.

Try steaming, roasting, or grilling your veggies to make digestion easier and bloat less likely.

Dairy

Lactose can be difficult for some people to digest, causing gas and bloating. Fortunately, there are many easy-to-find and great-tasting dairy alternatives.

Try replacing your cow’s milk with soy, almond, or rice milk.

Article continues below

Wheat

Processed-wheat-based foods are difficult to digest. In addition, more and more people are discovering that they suffer from wheat or gluten intolerances or sensitivities that result in abdominal pain or discomfort.

Steer clear of processed wheat and try healthy wheat alternatives like quinoa, millet, and brown rice.

Apples

Apples are a great option when you’re looking for a healthy snack. Unfortunately, they can cause bloating and gas for many. We all know that high-fiber foods are good for us, and our gut, but for some they are also hard to digest.

Article continues below

How to minimize bloating

To minimize bloat and gas, try eating slower and chewing your food longer. Eat smaller portions and never overeat. You can also try these foods known for reducing bloat:

  • cucumber
  • banana
  • papaya
  • asparagus
  • ginger

Want more info about the best foods to eat for weight loss? Check out my video course, A 14-Day Clean-Eating Program: How to Kick-Start Weight Loss in Two Weeks.

Read more on bloating here:

Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational...
Read More
More from the author:
Eat Real, Clean Food To Beat Cravings & Kickstart Weight Loss
Check out A 14-Day Clean Eating Program
Leverage the power of clean eating to lose weight - and keep it off - with this simple and effective two-week program!
View the class
Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22514/bloated-these-5-foods-may-be-the-culprit.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!