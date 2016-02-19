Bloated? These 5 Foods May Be The Culprit
It’s no secret that bloating (and gas) is often a direct result of what we eat.
In fact, 1 in 10 Americans claim to be regularly affected by bloating. By reducing or eliminating hard-to-digest foods, you may experience a noticeable improvement. Here are some foods to be aware of or steer clear of when trying to reduce bloating:
Beans + Lentils
Beans and lentils are rich in protein and high in fiber, making them a great addition to any meal. They do, however, contain indigestible sugars (oligosaccharides) that some people find difficult to break down and absorb.
Everyone is affected by these foods differently, so know how they affect you and plan accordingly.
Broccoli + Cabbage
Broccoli and cabbage contain sugars and starches that cause gas and bloating. But we all know the nutritional benefits of fruits and vegetables, so don’t eliminate them from your diet completely.
Try steaming, roasting, or grilling your veggies to make digestion easier and bloat less likely.
Dairy
Lactose can be difficult for some people to digest, causing gas and bloating. Fortunately, there are many easy-to-find and great-tasting dairy alternatives.
Try replacing your cow’s milk with soy, almond, or rice milk.
Wheat
Processed-wheat-based foods are difficult to digest. In addition, more and more people are discovering that they suffer from wheat or gluten intolerances or sensitivities that result in abdominal pain or discomfort.
Steer clear of processed wheat and try healthy wheat alternatives like quinoa, millet, and brown rice.
Apples
Apples are a great option when you’re looking for a healthy snack. Unfortunately, they can cause bloating and gas for many. We all know that high-fiber foods are good for us, and our gut, but for some they are also hard to digest.
How to minimize bloating
To minimize bloat and gas, try eating slower and chewing your food longer. Eat smaller portions and never overeat. You can also try these foods known for reducing bloat:
- cucumber
- banana
- papaya
- asparagus
- ginger
Want more info about the best foods to eat for weight loss? Check out my video course, A 14-Day Clean-Eating Program: How to Kick-Start Weight Loss in Two Weeks.
Read more on bloating here: