13 Foods You Think Are Healthy (But Secretly Contain Sugar)

It’s nearly impossible not to have a love-hate relationship with sugar. From freshly baked birthday cakes to our favorite Thanksgiving pies, sugar occupies a delectable place in our diets.

But while it tastes oh-so-scrumptious, sugar comes with drawbacks. It can cause a number of emotional health problems, such as depression and anxiety, and is addictive.

The tricky part is, sugar sneaks into our diets in unexpected ways and under different names — such as molasses and corn syrup. But to maintain optimal health, it seems best to stick to a low-sugar diet. That’s why we’ve teamed up with siggi’s dairy, one of our favorite yogurt companies, to help you become a smarter snacker.

We’ve listed 13 so-called healthy foods that aren’t as nutritious as they seem on the surface: