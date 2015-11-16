mindbodygreen

Close banner
siggi's dairy
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

13 Foods You Think Are Healthy (But Secretly Contain Sugar)

Written by mindbodygreen
November 16, 2015

It’s nearly impossible not to have a love-hate relationship with sugar. From freshly baked birthday cakes to our favorite Thanksgiving pies, sugar occupies a delectable place in our diets.

But while it tastes oh-so-scrumptious, sugar comes with drawbacks. It can cause a number of emotional health problems, such as depression and anxiety, and is addictive.

The tricky part is, sugar sneaks into our diets in unexpected ways and under different names — such as molasses and corn syrup. But to maintain optimal health, it seems best to stick to a low-sugar diet. That’s why we’ve teamed up with siggi’s dairy, one of our favorite yogurt companies, to help you become a smarter snacker.

We’ve listed 13 so-called healthy foods that aren’t as nutritious as they seem on the surface:

1. Almond milk

Dairy-free might be in vogue, but that doesn’t mean alternatives are always healthier. Many boxed brands of almond milk contain around 7 grams of sugar. Luckily, many big labels have “unsweetened” options.

If you don’t mind spending a few extra dollars, drinking fresh, cold-pressed almond milk is another way to avoid added sugar.

Article continues below

2. Protein powders and protein bars

Fitness fanatics know protein is necessary for maintaining muscle and energy. But while protein powders and bars are easy ways to amp up your amino acid intake, many contain added sugars to improve their flavor.

Opt for an unsweetened protein powder, or try making your own wholesome protein bar.

3. Whole wheat bread

Many people probably think of whole wheat as the healthier alternative to white bread. But it still contains added sugar. Some brands labeled “100 percent whole wheat” list sugar, raisin juice concentrate, and molasses among their ingredients.

Sprouted bread is a healthier option, as it is less likely to contain additives and is easier to digest. And when in doubt, read the ingredients.

Article continues below

4. Granola

Granola might be the perfect topping for your parfait. But all that crunchy goodness is often coated with sweet substances such as sugar, syrup, or honey, adding up to 15 grams of sugar per serving. Your best bet to go sugar-free is to make your own granola.

5. Salad dressing

Even tangy salad dressings are typically made with hidden sugars. Instead of buying packaged dressing, try mixing olive oil and lemon to add zest to your salad. Or play around in the kitchen and concoct your own recipes.

Article continues below

6. Some flavored yogurts

To combat the tartness of plain yogurt, many companies add sugar — about 16 grams — to their flavored options to make your taste buds happy. However, siggi’s dairy — a company committed to creating dairy products with not a lot of sugar — adds only 5 to 7 grams of sugar per serving.

7. Peanut butter

Many companies add sweet substances to their peanut butter to improve the taste. Even some “natural” peanut butters list sugar in the ingredients.

Seek spreads that are made only from peanuts and salt and therefore contain only 1 or 2 grams of naturally occurring sugar. When it comes to nut butters, always check the label.

Article continues below

8. Tomato sauce

Yes, even tomato sauce has sugar — as much as 10 grams per serving! So check labels. Even some of the big names sell a “no sugar added” option.

9. Some dried fruits

Fruits are naturally sweet on their own, but many companies add sugar and oil to dried versions, even in the bulk section of the grocery store. It’s always best to opt for low-glycemic fresh fruit, which has less sugar and will also help hydrate you.

If you just can’t live without that handful of raisins, be sure to check the ingredients.

Article continues below

10. Smoothies

Smoothies are pretty healthy, right? Sometimes. But many include sweetened liquids, such as almond milk or yogurt, in addition to added sugars and fruits.

Your best bet is making your own smoothie — or placing a fresh order instead of grabbing a pre-made smoothie — and being careful about choosing sweetened ingredients.

11. Flavored oatmeal

Not all bags of oatmeal are equal — and you should be especially wary of the flavored varieties. For instance, cinnamon-and-spice instant oatmeal can have 11 grams of sugar.

While there are surely lower-sugar options, it’s simple to make your own flavored oatmeal. Just get steel-cut oats and add seasoning (such as a dash of cinnamon) and some sliced fresh fruit. Voilà!

12. “Light” and “fat-free” foods

While “light” and “fat-free” foods might sound more appealing for your waistline, they are actually loaded with sugar. Manufacturers have to make up for the missing ingredients somehow!

Instead, opt for whole foods, as they are more likely to have less added sugar. (It’s still a good idea to always check the sugar content, of course.)

13. Fruit-and-nut bars

What’s so bad about a modest amount of fruits and nuts? Well, those aren’t usually the only ingredients in a fruit-and-nut bar. Like granola, most of them are coated with sweeteners such as sugar, glucose syrup, and dates.

A healthier — and perhaps more filling — treat is a trail mix containing your favorite dried fruits and nuts. Or try making your own bars! You’re body — and your wallet — will thank you.

siggi's dairy
siggi's dairy
siggi’s dairy began in 2004 when Siggi felt homesick for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a thick, creamy, high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. The yogurts he found on...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22459/13-foods-you-think-are-healthy-but-secretly-contain-sugar.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!