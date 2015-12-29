4 Juices To Reduce Bloating, Cleanse The Liver & Sharpen Your Mind
1. Bloat Away Juice
That’s right! Bloat away! Bloating is a real problem for many people and can be extremely uncomfortable. The ingredients in this juice can really help. Pineapple has helpful digestive enzymes, but the secret to this juice is the fennel and ginger. They combine to build up good prebiotic gut bacteria, which helps the gut deal with food more efficiently and therefore reduces bloating.
Ingredients
- ½ small pineapple, rind removed
- ½ fennel bulb
- 2 stalks of celery
- 2- to 4-inch piece of fresh ginger (you may need to work up to higher amounts of ginger — it can be quite strong)
Preparation
Pass all the ingredients through the juicer.
2. Crystal Clear
Rosemary is well-known for helping your memory and concentration. The sage will help balance your hormones, especially if you are at the start of menopause, as it can really help with hot flashes. The combination of these herbs will help the brain fog clear, and leave you feeling like you can take on the world!
Ingredients
- ¼ pineapple, rind removed
- 2 beets
- 2 stalks of celery
- 6 radishes
- 1 teaspoon rosemary leaves
- 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
- 6 sage leaves
Preparation
Pass all the ingredients through the juicer, wrapping the rosemary and thyme in the sage leaves, otherwise they will get lost in the juicer.
3. Super Green
This juice is amazingly nutrient dense. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants and sulfur-containing vegetables, all geared up to assist the liver and the production of glutathione, which is one of the most essential antioxidant in the body!
Ingredients
- 2 lacinato kale leaves
- handful of spinach
- handful of kale
- 2 stalks of celery
- small handful of parsley
- 1 apple
- ½ pear
- 8 raspberries
- juice of 1 lime
Preparation
Pass all the ingredients through the juicer, except the lemon juice, stirring it in at the end.
4. Turmeric Dream
This juice will definitely wake you up. The lemon gets the liver going, helping it to produce digestive juices that boost the detox pathways. Turmeric is great for gut health, but it is the curcumin found in turmeric that is the key to this recipe — helping to mop up the toxic residues left by alcohol.
Ingredients
- 1 apple
- 2 carrots
- 1 stalk of celery
- 1 pear
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1–2 teaspoons ground turmeric (start with ½ tsp and build the amount up)
Preparation
Pass all the ingredients, except the lemon juice and turmeric, through the juicer. Stir in the lemon juice and turmeric at the end.
Recipes from Juice + Nourish: 100 Refreshing Juices and Smoothies to Promote Health, Energy, and Beauty © Rosemary Ferguson, 2015. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.
