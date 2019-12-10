mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Medically Reviewed

The 12 Worst Cancer-Causing Ingredients In Everyday Products

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Photo by Getty Images

Last updated on December 10, 2019

The EWG’s annual Dirty Dozen breaks down which fruits and vegetables have the most pesticides and which have the fewest. This year, they’ve taken their list a step further and tackled the toxins that lurk outside grocery stores.

In response to years of research linking environmental toxins and cancer, the EWG just released their Cancer Prevention Dirty Dozen, which lists 12 carcinogens that lie in everyday products like packaging, cosmetics and furniture.

“Given that we live in a sea of chemicals, it makes sense to begin reducing exposures to ones we know are bad actors,” the report reads.

Here’s a list of EWG’s top offenders, what they can do to your body, where to find them, and how to avoid them.

1. Bisphenol A (BPA)

You’ve probably heard talk of the dangers of BPA before — it’s a chemical used in the plastic lining of food and beverage containers and it’s been linked to a slew of cancers. Though a few major companies are phasing BPA out of their packaging, it’s still in plastics marked “PC” and “recycling #7.” Avoid these, and opt for fresh foods over canned ones whenever possible.

2. Atrazine

Atrazine is of the most widely used herbicides in the US and a study by the NRDC found that it has made its way into more than 80% of our drinking water. Filter your tap water to avoid this endocrine disruptor and potential carcinogen.

3. Organophosphate Pesticides

Major food corporations like Monsanto use organophosphates to destroy the nervous system of pests, but they’re not so great for humans either. Buy organic to avoid produce that could be contaminated with residue from the pesticide.

4. Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP)

DBP is linked to cancer and infertility and it’s been banned in most personal care products like nail polishes and perfumes. You can still find it in some flexible plastics like shower curtains and raincoats, so it’s a good idea to look for natural alternatives to soft plastics.

5. Lead

Lead harms almost every system in the body, so be careful when removing that stubborn old paint from walls, as it could hold traces of the dangerous chemical.

6. Mercury

Mercury exposure is super dangerous during pregnancy, but it’s important for everyone to keep their levels in check. Monitor your intake of large fish like tuna and swordfish — they’re the ones that usually have the highest mercury buildup in their system.

7. PFCs

PFCs are used in grease and stain-repellent coatings. The EWG recommends avoiding pre-treated carpets and furniture that have been treated with repellents.

8. Phthalates

Phthalates are often added to perfumes to help them cling to the skin longer, but they’re really not something you want on your body. They’ve been shown to screw up hormone levels and disrupt brain function. Avoid products that have the word “fragrance” on the ingredient list — this is usually code for phthalates, which don’t have to be explicitly labeled.

9. Diethlyhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)

DEHPs are the most commonly used class of phthalates, and the same rules of avoidance apply for them.

10. PBDEs

This type of fire retardant was used to treat upholstered furniture, mattresses and pillows until it was pulled from the market for high toxicity levels. Invest in some new furniture and consider getting rid of those vintage pieces manufactured before 2005.

11. Triclosan

Triclosan has been linked to cancer and heart disease, but it’s still an ingredient in many antibacterial products. Soap alternatives like essential oils and DIY cleansers offer a safer approach to cleaning.

12. Nonylphenol

Nonylphenols are everywhere — from laundry and dish detergents to paints and personal care products. Follow the EWG’s Healthy Cleaning Guide to learn how to nix them from your everyday routine.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21179/the-12-worst-cancercausing-ingredients-in-everyday-products.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!