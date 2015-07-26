7 Hormone-Balancing Foods For Glowing Skin

Our skin is the protection we have against the elements. For those with glowing, smooth and clear skin, it's also a source of pride. For others, plagued with acne, eczema and other skin conditions, showing their skin can be a source of anxiety. This is especially true if you're a woman with a hormonal imbalance.

Be it teenage acne, PMS-related breakouts or dry skin from menopause and hypothyroidism, our hormones can wreak havoc on our skin.

No need to fret! Mother Nature provides us with everything we need to be glowing, inside and out. When combined with a healthy diet, exercise plan and a positive attitude toward stress, the following seven superfoods can help create the glowing skin and balanced hormones you’ve always wanted.

1. Berries

Berries of all types — blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, etc. — are fantastic for glowing skin and balanced hormones. Since they contain high levels of antioxidants, they're packed with free radical-fighters that will fight aging on the skin and internally. Berries are also a low-sugar, high-fiber fruit, making them perfect for balancing blood sugar and therefore, our hormones and PMS-type symptoms.

2. Turmeric

This supreme superfood is getting a lot of positive attention recently, and rightly so. Not only does is reduce pain and fight cancer, this wonder spice is fantastic for our skin. Like berries, turmeric is very high in antioxidants. It also decreases inflammation, a leading cause of skin problems.

It's easy to use topically: just mix it with yogurt, milk, water or honey for a DIY mask. Of try it internally to combat oxidative stress that can lead to PMS and problem skin.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are often thought of as a brain food, but their high omega-3 content also makes them a wonderful addition to any glowing skin diet. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to balance the depression, anxiety and mood swings associated with hormonal imbalances. These healthy fats also reduce inflammation and balance insulin, a leading cause of acne in women.

4. Liver

Don’t run away! Although many of us dislike (or downright hate) eating liver, there are still ways for you to get this powerful superfood. Liver is full of fat-soluble and skin-glowing Vitamins A and D, as well as minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium and zinc. Zinc is an essential nutrient for both hormones and skin with its immune modulating effects.

Try mixing ground liver into meat sauce or taking desiccated liver tablets if you don’t want to eat this organ meat.

5. Oats

High in fiber and full of silicon, oats are a no-brainer addition to the skin-brightening diet. Silicon is a trace mineral that promotes firmness and strength in body tissues, while also helping skin retain elasticity, slowing the signs of aging. Just make sure to choose a gluten-free source of oats — these grains are often contaminated with potentially inflammatory wheat and/or gluten, not a good thing for balancing hormones.

6. Avocado

Avocados are full of healthy fats that help stabilize blood sugar. Packed with skin-calming minerals like potassium, magnesium and calcium, avocados are also a potent source of antioxidants that help your body squash free radicals. More good news for women with estrogen dominance or related conditions like PCOS, endometriosis and fibroids? This little powerhouse contains a plant sterol with anti-estrogen properties, making it an important part of a hormone-balancing diet.

7. Broccoli

Broccoli is a member of the delicious and extremely nutritious cruciferous vegetable family. It's full of blood sugar-balancing fiber plus anti-aging Vitamins C and A, and contains estrogen-balancing molecules sulforaphane and DIM. Both molecules have proved to be helpful balance hormones as well as diffusing hormone-related skin conditions like acne.

Honorable mentions

While this list is by no means exhaustive and almost any nutrient-dense food will help with skin woes, here are a few more worth mentioning: