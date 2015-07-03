mindbodygreen

Dismiss

A Guide To The Third Chakra, The Key To Your Purpose (Infographic)

Andrea Rice
RYT-200 By Andrea Rice
RYT-200
Andrea Rice is a yoga, meditation teacher, and writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Yoga Journal, and more.

In part three of our Chakra Series, we're focusing on the Solar Plexus Chakra, the key to unlocking your true purpose. Located just above the navel, the Third Chakra (Manipura) is your energy powerhouse.

When this chakra is blocked or unbalanced, we become depleted emotionally and physically, which in turn diminishes our self-esteem and personal power. Think of your Third Chakra as a fire in your core that needs to stay lit — we can generate heat with core-focused yoga poses and empowering meditations, to keep that yellow wheel of light burning bright.

Helpful tip: Meditate on the mantra, RAM, the primordial sound of fire.

If the light of your true self feels extinguished, or maybe your microbiome is out of whack, we hope this tutorial can serve as a resource to jumpstart your Solar Plexus Chakra healing journey.

Graphic design by MBG Creative

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Andrea Rice
Andrea Rice RYT-200
Andrea Rice is a writer, editor, and yoga and meditation teacher. She is the former Yoga Editor at mindbodygreen and her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Yoga Journal, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

How The Root Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Authenticity

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
How The Root Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Authenticity
Spirituality

What Is Color Therapy & How Can It Help Heal Our Chakras?

Heidi E. Spear, M.A.
What Is Color Therapy & How Can It Help Heal Our Chakras?
$49.99

Chakras 101

With Yogi Cameron
Chakras 101
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20498/a-guide-to-the-third-chakra-the-key-to-your-purpose-infographic.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!