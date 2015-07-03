A Guide To The Third Chakra, The Key To Your Purpose (Infographic)
In part three of our Chakra Series, we're focusing on the Solar Plexus Chakra, the key to unlocking your true purpose. Located just above the navel, the Third Chakra (Manipura) is your energy powerhouse.
When this chakra is blocked or unbalanced, we become depleted emotionally and physically, which in turn diminishes our self-esteem and personal power. Think of your Third Chakra as a fire in your core that needs to stay lit — we can generate heat with core-focused yoga poses and empowering meditations, to keep that yellow wheel of light burning bright.
Helpful tip: Meditate on the mantra, RAM, the primordial sound of fire.
If the light of your true self feels extinguished, or maybe your microbiome is out of whack, we hope this tutorial can serve as a resource to jumpstart your Solar Plexus Chakra healing journey.
Graphic design by MBG Creative
