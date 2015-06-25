How Reflexology Can Help You Have Great Sex. Yes, Really

You’d be surprised what some footwork can do for your sex life! No, not dancing — I’m talking about the amazing benefits of reflexology. It gets you ready to be turned on by whatever turns you on!

Reflexology is a therapeutic practice for applying gentle, firm pressure to “reflex points” on the hands, face, ears and — most commonly— the feet. There are almost 15,000 nerves in the feet — one reason why reflexology is so calming and nurturing. While releasing tension and stress, reflexology gently impacts all your organs, glands, and each part of your body, because each part has a related point on the feet.

Here are four ways reflexology can help you experience mind-blowing sex with your partner, again and again!

1. It builds trust.

Whether you’re in a new or longterm relationship, trusting your partner is fundamental to great sex. Reflexology is a wonderful form of non-verbal communication that helps you get over nervousness and stressful moments, no matter what stage of the relationship you're in.

2. It relieves stress.

Nothing kills sex drive like stress! It can also interrupt your sleep cycle, making you too tired for sex. Under stress, some people turn to unhealthy behaviors and indulgences, which can also reduce sex drive.

One of the most common experiences my clients report after a reflexology session is feeling deeply relaxed. Reflexology helps to melt the stresses of the day away, calming your nervous system.

3. It elevates libido.

The demands of life and relationships today often lower sex drive. Working reflex points like the brain, hypothalamus, pituitary and ovaries/testes, stimulates hormone production. Plus the profound relaxation you’ll experience helps put you more “in the mood.”

4. It's foreplay and after-play.

Setting the mood for lovemaking starts well before sex. Fun, light conversation with your partner, softly lit candles, your favorite romantic music, or the aroma of essential oils from a diffuser, can all help to create an environment conducive to sensual, satisfying sex.

Stimulating areas on the feet creates pleasurable sensations on many levels, comparable to the pleasure couples experience in lovemaking. And just like lovemaking, reflexology can be a total immersion into your partner. After-play is equally important. Rather than jumping up after lovemaking, reflexology can help you can stay physically and emotionally connected for continued bonding post-intercourse.

How To Do It

Use the simple 10-minute foot reflexology routine to relax you and your partner. You’ll make love with greater spontaneity, energy and freedom, giving yourself more fully to the rituals of love that you chose as “sole mates.”

Use slow, sensual movements and enjoy!

Relax the feet, one at a time, with simple relaxation techniques: pressing, squeezing, lightly slapping, gently kneading — whatever feels good. Finish by pressing and holding your thumb on the Solar Plexus point of each foot for 5-10 seconds (see chart above).

On the bottom of each foot, “walk” your thumb up from the base of the heel to each toe, using tiny movements (imagine your thumb is a caterpillar inching up your foot), then press into these points with the outer edge of your thumb, or tip of your forefinger.