7 Strategies To Get Rid Of Your Bad Karma
Heavy karma can trap us in terrible patterns. We attract the same types of people, jobs, illnesses, events, accidents, and unneeded burdens into our lives. The much-needed break in the karmic cycle occurs when we analyze our personal karma and take the necessary steps to resolve it.
Bad karma feeds off resentment. It makes you attract people who give you even more reason to be resentful.
Put into practice these 7 strategies to become unstuck from your current karma and manifest a new reality:
1. Identify your karma.
Identifying your karma means pinpointing in what areas of life you feel stagnant. Is it in your career that you can't seem to breakthrough, or a love relationship that just won’t move forward? Have you been suffering the same struggles with certain family members for too long?
We are each bound to a unique karma that locks us in unwanted circumstances. Reflect honestly on your obstacles and understand where the problem lies. When and how did this all start? The first step to untangling yourself from your karmic knots and advancing towards your true potential, is to revert to the origin of the issue.
2. Sever toxic ties.
Feel no remorse in cutting off people who invade your field of energy with burdensome karma. Life is complicated enough — don’t let the wrong people complicate it even more! This doesn’t mean you should create ill-will between you and another person, but that you should politely and respectfully distance yourself from people who bring you more harm than good.
You don’t need to offer too many explanations; a simple note of closure that wishes them well will suffice. If the person’s energy doesn’t feel “right” and they constantly inflict stress on you, you owe it to yourself and your karma to let them go their own merry way.
3. Take responsibility.
You begin to feel your energy shift when you admit your wrongs. Taking responsibility is difficult to do because your ego doesn’t like to be blamed, but it widens your perspective. You start to see where you might’ve gone wrong, and how to do things differently the next time a similar situation arises. You learn from your mistakes. This is not to say that you should feel guilt or dwell on the past, but simply that, in the future, you promise to consult your karma first when faced with a decision.
4. Heal your karma.
Perform actions that nourish your spirit and invoke well-being on every level. Go back and close open doors, alleviate old pains, and comfort your inner child. Learn to accept your karma and work with the universal cards you’ve been dealt. Carry out deeds that counteract accumulated karma from long ago, and contribute to the wellness of our world. Time doesn’t heal all wounds — it engrains them more deeply. Only by healing your karma can you evolve out of your past.
5. Defy your weaknesses.
We perceive ourselves to be weak in certain areas and strong in others. Maybe you think that you’re good at pleasing others, but bad at standing up for yourself. What you don’t realize is that your weaknesses are your secret strengths: they define you just as much as your more prominent traits do.
Learn to see your weaknesses as karmic attributes of your complete being. Don’t become the “victim” of your vulnerabilities; this invites all sorts of karmic scenarios that play on your sensitivities. Develop, instead, the courage to defy your downfalls and take the reins of karmic patterns.
6. Take new action.
If you see that the old ways of doing things aren’t benefiting you, modify your behavior. Sometimes we’re so stuck in acting a certain way that we don’t see its obvious drawbacks. Act on principle; this is the simplest and most underrated way to compensate all karmic debts and generate positive karma. Do good, even when you’re not expected to. Take care of yourself and others. Steer clear of compromising situations. In short, act in ways you would want others to act towards you.
7. Forgive everyone.
Nothing frees you quite like forgiveness. And this virtue comes more easily when you acknowledge its transformative graces. To forgive is to detach — from the anger, bitterness, and frustration you harbor internally. Bad karma feeds off of resentment — it makes you attract people who give you even more reason to be resentful. We often wonder why we can’t escape the wheel of negativity — instead we avoid the truth that it's our very emotions that reel us into such cycles.
Karma is a unique force to each of us — every person is fighting his or own karmic battles. But the sooner we identify the sources of our unsettled karma and take action to resolve it, the sooner we experience the miracle of liberation to fulfill the greater purpose of our lives.
