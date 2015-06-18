7 Strategies To Get Rid Of Your Bad Karma

Identifying your karma means pinpointing in what areas of life you feel stagnant. Is it in your career that you can't seem to breakthrough, or a love relationship that just won’t move forward? Have you been suffering the same struggles with certain family members for too long?

We are each bound to a unique karma that locks us in unwanted circumstances. Reflect honestly on your obstacles and understand where the problem lies. When and how did this all start? The first step to untangling yourself from your karmic knots and advancing towards your true potential, is to revert to the origin of the issue.