5 Stretches For Tight Hips & Hamstrings

Kristen Matthews
Kristen Matthews

One of the reasons people come to Pilates is that they want to work on their flexibility. Usually it’s their hips and hamstrings that need the most help, which isn’t too surprising given how much time people spend sitting.

Stretching has never been more important, and I can’t emphasize enough the need to make time for it. This series of stretches can be done in less than 10 minutes, and your body will thank you. All you need is a towel or yoga strap. Complete stretches 1-3 on one side, then repeat on the other side before moving on to stretches 4 and 5.

1. Hamstring Stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. Bring your left knee to your chest and place the towel around the ball of your foot. Hold one side of the towel in each hand, keep your pelvis firmly planted on the mat and stretch your left leg up to the ceiling.

If you can straighten your leg or get close to straight without your pelvis lifting off the mat, extend your right leg down onto the mat. Inhale to soften your left knee, anchor your pelvis even more into the mat, exhale to stretch the leg long again.

Focus on the length of the leg versus how far back you can pull it. Repeat 5x

Tip: Imagine your inner thighs coming together to help keep hips squared. If you’re especially tight and you can’t lie your head flat on the mat, place a pillow underneath it.

2. Outer Hip Stretch

From the stretch above, take both sides of the towel into your right hand and place your left thumb into your hip crease. Use your left hand to help keep the hip down, then slowly work your leg towards your right shoulder.

Hold for three deep breaths, then bring leg back to center.

Tip: Externally rotate your left leg to help keep your hips squared off.

Inner Thigh Stretch

Take both sides of the towel into your left hand and place your right arm down on the mat, either by your side or out in line with your shoulder (this will help with balance), straighten the right leg if you had it bent for the previous stretches.

Anchor your whole right side firmly down into the mat, slowly open your left leg out to the side. Hold for three deeps breaths, then bring the leg back to the center. Repeat stretches 1-3 on the right side.

Tip: Use your abs to help keep the pelvis anchored down as you open your leg. You can also use your right hand to help anchor your hip down as your left leg opens to the side.

Figure Four Stretch

Still lying on your back, bend both knees and place feet flat on the mat, cross your left ankle over your right knee and flex your left foot to protect your ankle and knee joints.

Thread your left arm between your legs to grab behind the right thigh with both hands and pull the thigh into your chest. Use the towel behind your thigh if you’re unable to reach with just your hands. Hold 30-60 seconds, then repeat on the right side.

Tip: Keep your neck and shoulders relaxed. Anchor your pelvis into the mat evenly. Remember to breath.

Front Hip Stretch

Get onto your hands and knees, bring your left foot between your hands so that your knee is directly over your ankle, lift your chest up and place both hands on your knee.

Keep your left hand on your knee, reach back towards your right foot with your right hand and place the towel around it (this can be tricky so you may have to try a few times).

Hold for three full breaths, then repeat with the right foot forward.

Tip: This is a pretty deep stretch for the front of the hip and it may not be necessary for you to do every part of it. If you feel wobbly when lifting hands to your knee or reaching back to your foot, hold onto something for balance.

Photos courtesy of author

Kristen Matthews
Kristen Matthews
Latest Articles

