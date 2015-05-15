DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Relieve Seasonal Allergies

Has spring greeted you with sniffling, sneezing, congestion and runny, itchy eyes, nose and throat? Experts say that this allergy season is more intense than usual, dubbing as a "pollen tsunami," especially in the Northeast.

After a long, wet winter, everything has seemingly bloomed all at once. Beautiful, yes, but if you have sensitivities to pollen like I do, you're probably suffering from allergies right now.

Allergies are your immune system’s overreaction to pollens and other substances.

While they're not necessarily dangerous, for those with asthma, allergies can trigger more serious reactions.

You may have also noticed that if you’re experiencing a lot of stress when allergy season arrives, the symptoms can worsen. Anything that relieves stress will therefore help reduce allergy symptoms.

So before you reach for those over-the-counter antihistamines that will often leave you feeling drowsy, plus other unpleasant side effects, there’s a powerful, natural way to find relief.

Reflexology calms the nervous system and transports you to a state of deep rest and relaxation by stimulating reflex points on your feet, hands, face and ears. There are thousands of nerves in these areas — 15,000 in your feet alone! This is why a reflexology session is so very soothing and nurturing, leaving you feeling clear and energized.

While releasing tension and stress, reflexology also affects your organs, glands and pretty much every other part of your body, because each part has its related pressure point/area on the feet, hands, face and ears.

The chart above indicates some reflex points/areas on the feet that when stimulated, will help you breathe easier. Using your thumb or index finger, simply press and hold for five seconds on each of these seven areas: