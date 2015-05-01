6 Yoga Poses To Boost Metabolism

Plow is most effective in near the end of class, when your body is thoroughly warm. Because Plow compresses your throat, it is believed to stimulate your thyroid gland, increasing metabolism, along with strengthening your abs while stretching your glutes, lower back, and hamstrings.

GETTING INTO THE POSE

Lying on your back, use your abdominals to bring your legs over your head. Support your lower back with your hands as you slowly straighten your legs and place your toes on the floor.

HOLDING THE POSE

Keep your legs straight. If your feet don’t touch the floor, support your lower back with your hands. Breathe into your throat.

MODIFICATIONS

Reminder: People with certain conditions should not attempt this pose. Ask your doctor which inversions are appropriate for you.

Practice Legs Up Against Wall as an alternative.

If your toes don’t reach the floor, place the tops of your feet on a chair.