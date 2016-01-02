The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver

The liver is the vital organ that filters and detoxifies the blood that comes through the digestive track before it reaches the rest of the body. Basically, it figures out what is beneficial and what's waste from all the stuff you consume. This is no small feat, which is why it's nice to help the liver out from time to time with foods that aid its detoxifying powers. Enter the beet.

Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying. A few of these include betaine, which helps the liver cells eliminate toxins; pectin, a fiber which clears the toxins that have been removed from the liver so they don't reincorporate back into the body; and betalains, pigments with high anti-inflammatory properties to encourage the detoxification process.

Plus, they're delicious. And versatile. From juicing them for a cleansing morning tonic to roasting them for a salad, and even baking with them for a natural red velvet experience, here are 10 delicious recipes that will make it easy for you to get your daily dose of beets.

1. Detoxifying Beet Salad

Beets are chopped into easy-to-eat matchsticks in this simple, detoxifying salad.

2. Raw + Roasted Kale + Beet Chopped Salad

Get your alkaline on with this this cleansing salad with roasted kale and beets from our warming 3-day superfood detox.

3. The Easiest Beet Smoothie

Blend the beets with almond milk, greens and fruit for a powerful, potent smoothie, like this one.

4. Beet Quinoa

A pretty change up to the everyday grain is this beet quinoa with a hint of orange.

5. Roasted Beetroot + Brown Lentil Salad

This beet and lentil salad with nuts and goat cheese is a perfect combo of filling protein and cleansing veggies.

6. The Easiest Beet Chips You'll Ever Make

Thinly slice your beets real thin and roast them with coconut oil (then be generous with the sea salt) for a tasty, healthy snack.

7. An Inflammation-Busting Beet Juice

Juice 'em.

8. Beet Burgers

This vegan beet burger is made up of all good stuff (no fillers).

9. Spring Detox Beet Soup

This detox beet soup was made light for a spring detox, but coconut meat and oil add a nice amount of plant-based decadence.

10. Red Velvet (Beet) Brownies

These beet brownies are a natural (and vegan and gluten-free) way to get your red velvet on.

Cover Photo Credit: Stocksy