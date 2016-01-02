mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver

Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor By Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former mbg food editor. She founded Yay Lunch and is currently based in Virginia.

The liver is the vital organ that filters and detoxifies the blood that comes through the digestive track before it reaches the rest of the body. Basically, it figures out what is beneficial and what's waste from all the stuff you consume. This is no small feat, which is why it's nice to help the liver out from time to time with foods that aid its detoxifying powers. Enter the beet.

Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying. A few of these include betaine, which helps the liver cells eliminate toxins; pectin, a fiber which clears the toxins that have been removed from the liver so they don't reincorporate back into the body; and betalains, pigments with high anti-inflammatory properties to encourage the detoxification process.

Plus, they're delicious. And versatile. From juicing them for a cleansing morning tonic to roasting them for a salad, and even baking with them for a natural red velvet experience, here are 10 delicious recipes that will make it easy for you to get your daily dose of beets.

1. Detoxifying Beet Salad

Beets are chopped into easy-to-eat matchsticks in this simple, detoxifying salad.

2. Raw + Roasted Kale + Beet Chopped Salad

Get your alkaline on with this this cleansing salad with roasted kale and beets from our warming 3-day superfood detox.

3. The Easiest Beet Smoothie

Blend the beets with almond milk, greens and fruit for a powerful, potent smoothie, like this one.

4. Beet Quinoa

A pretty change up to the everyday grain is this beet quinoa with a hint of orange.

5. Roasted Beetroot + Brown Lentil Salad

This beet and lentil salad with nuts and goat cheese is a perfect combo of filling protein and cleansing veggies.

6. The Easiest Beet Chips You'll Ever Make

Thinly slice your beets real thin and roast them with coconut oil (then be generous with the sea salt) for a tasty, healthy snack.

7. An Inflammation-Busting Beet Juice

Juice 'em.

8. Beet Burgers

This vegan beet burger is made up of all good stuff (no fillers).

9. Spring Detox Beet Soup

This detox beet soup was made light for a spring detox, but coconut meat and oil add a nice amount of plant-based decadence.

10. Red Velvet (Beet) Brownies

These beet brownies are a natural (and vegan and gluten-free) way to get your red velvet on.

Cover Photo Credit: Stocksy

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Liva
Christina Liva mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former food editor at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in english from Georgetown University, and has also written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17222/the-cleansing-power-of-beets-10-delicious-recipes-for-a-healthier-liver.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!