10 Delicious Ways To Drink More Bone Broth

Bone broth is a wonderful, traditional food rich in minerals, collagen and amino acids, nutrients often lacking in the standard American diet. As a part of gut healing diet, or simply used as warm, winter drink, drinking cup after cup can get a little boring.

Spice up your bone broth routine with these 10 flavor additions that will have you falling in love with this nourishing food all over again.

Start with 12 ounces of beef or poultry bone broth, and build flavor with these simple recipe additions. Homemade bone broth is generally unsalted, so feel free to add high quality sea salt (I like pink Himalayan sea salt) and fresh cracked black pepper to each cup of broth to add trace minerals and flavor.

1. Brighten it up.

Use some fresh squeezed lemon, sea salt and fresh black pepper to brighten up the rich flavor of the broth.

2. Pump up the iodine.

Iodine-rich food or supplements can help your thyroid maintain hormonal balance. Dietary sources of iodine include yogurt, sea vegetables, and eggs. Add 1/4 teaspoon kelp, kombu or dulse granules (these come in handy shaker bottles) to your broth for an extra dose of iodine.

3. Load up on the healthy fats.

Add a teaspoon or so of either organic, grass-fed ghee, grass-fed butter or coconut oil to add some healthy fat and make the broth a bit more filling.

4. Add some Asian flavors.

Freshly grated ginger, lime, sriracha and some finely chopped green onion add lots of flavor.

5. Make it decadent.

Add 1/4 cup coconut milk, juice of 1/2 lime and fresh cilantro for a creamy, Thai version.

6. Make a simple egg drop soup.

Bring broth to a strong simmer. Crack 1 egg into a small bowl and beat. Next, whisk the simmering broth clockwise until a whirlpool effect occurs. Slowly pour the egg into the broth and let cook undisturbed. Finish soup with 1 tablespoon coconut aminos (or sea salt, to taste) and black pepper. Top with green onion, if desired.

7. Make it Parisian.

Simmer your broth with a sache or tea strainer of Herbs De Provence for at least 15 minutes, or until you reach a flavor profile you enjoy. Finish with 1 teaspoon of organic, grass fed ghee, sea salt and fresh black pepper.

8. Turn up the heat.

1 teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce (or more!) will add some serious spice, and a different dimension, to your broth.

9. Make it green.

Carefully blend broth with 1 cup fresh kale or chard until smooth. Finish green broth with the juice of half a lemon.

(NOTE: when blending hot liquids, always vent the lid and cover with a clean kitchen towel so steam can safely escape. Never fill a blender more than half full with hot liquids)

10. Turn your broth into a seasonal, fool-proof cold buster.

Add 1/4 teaspoon turmeric, 1 clove minced garlic, 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger, pinch cayenne, juice of 1/2 lemon to clear up those sinuses.