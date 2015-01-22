It's possible to erase years from your face simply by changing your diet. I know this first-hand because ten years ago, I didn't look younger than my age. In fact, I was starting to look wrinkly, washed-out and old. So I changed my lifestyle and cut out foods like sugar and grains, and started eating a natural, primal diet. And when I focused on eating healthy-aging superfoods, I started to slow the signs of aging—especially in my face.

What's more, I've seen this same transformation over and over again in my patients. When they add these superfoods to their diets, they start feeling younger almost immediately and over time, they often slow the physical signs of aging.*

Here are the most powerful wrinkle-fighting foods I've discovered through my clinical and personal experience. If you want soft, young-looking skin, I recommend making them the core of your beauty ritual.

1. Bone broth

Wrinkles form when your skin breaks down. In response, you need to support your collagen levels, not by rubbing on creams, but by mainlining collagen directly to your cells.* How? With collagen-rich bone broth.*

2. Foods rich in omega-3s

Think of aging skin cells as slightly deflated balls. Omega-3 fatty acids support the walls of these cells, making them bouncy again.* To get plenty of omega-3s, eat fatty fish and walnuts, or take a high-quality omega-3 supplement.*

3. Phytoceramides

Ceramides are a naturally occurring constituent of skin and help to keep it hydrated. Phytoceramides found in beets and spinach offer similar benefits.* Recently, the FDA approved phytoceramides in nutritional supplement form based on research showing that they can help heal dry, rough, wrinkle-prone skin.*