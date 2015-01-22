mindbodygreen

Functional Food

8 Healthy-Aging Foods For Glowing, Vibrant Skin

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor
Naturopathic Doctor
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is a weight-loss and natural anti-aging expert, concierge doctor for celebrities, board-certified naturopathic physician and a certified nutrition consultant.

It's possible to erase years from your face simply by changing your diet. I know this first-hand because ten years ago, I didn't look younger than my age. In fact, I was starting to look wrinkly, washed-out and old. So I changed my lifestyle and cut out foods like sugar and grains, and started eating a natural, primal diet. And when I focused on eating healthy-aging superfoods, I started to slow the signs of aging—especially in my face.

What's more, I've seen this same transformation over and over again in my patients. When they add these superfoods to their diets, they start feeling younger almost immediately and over time, they often slow the physical signs of aging.*

Here are the most powerful wrinkle-fighting foods I've discovered through my clinical and personal experience. If you want soft, young-looking skin, I recommend making them the core of your beauty ritual.

1. Bone broth

Wrinkles form when your skin breaks down. In response, you need to support your collagen levels, not by rubbing on creams, but by mainlining collagen directly to your cells.* How? With collagen-rich bone broth.*

2. Foods rich in omega-3s

Think of aging skin cells as slightly deflated balls. Omega-3 fatty acids support the walls of these cells, making them bouncy again.* To get plenty of omega-3s, eat fatty fish and walnuts, or take a high-quality omega-3 supplement.*

3. Phytoceramides

Ceramides are a naturally occurring constituent of skin and help to keep it hydrated. Phytoceramides found in beets and spinach offer similar benefits.* Recently, the FDA approved phytoceramides in nutritional supplement form based on research showing that they can help heal dry, rough, wrinkle-prone skin.*

4. Amino acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of collagen and elastin, which are both vital to healthy skin. A diet high in essential amino acids (which the body can't make on its own) helps support skin health, while a deficiency makes it thin and dry.* Meat and eggs are your best sources for essential amino acids.

5. Potassium-rich foods

Here's a tip I give my patients: Switch from regular table salt to sea salt. Why? Regular salt pulls water out of your cells, leaving them flabby and prone to signs of damage.* But sea salt, which is high in potassium, does just the opposite.* It pulls water into your cells, making them firm.* You can also get skin-hydrating potassium from fruits and veggies, nuts, meat, poultry and fish.*

6. Fermented foods

A radiant gut translates into radiant and smooth skin, while a bad gut can promote skin damage. That's because good gut bacteria help keep your body well supplied with the nutrients your skin thrives on.* Bad bacteria, on the other hand, can cause a leaky gut and allow toxins to escape your intestines and create inflammation throughout your body—including your skin.* The result? Sick, blotchy, tired-looking skin.*

To improve your gut health, eat fermented foods like kimchee and sauerkraut. Make sure you buy refrigerated brands, which contain large amounts of live bacteria.

7. Green and yellow vegetables

Vegetables are loaded with antioxidants, helping fight oxidative stress (damage to cells caused by free radicals). So it's not surprising that a study of Japanese women found that a higher intake of green and yellow vegetables (along with a higher intake of healthy fats) was associated with lower signs of skin damage.*

8. Green tea

Like veggies, green tea is loaded with antioxidants. Research shows that it supports your skin against sun damage—the primary cause of wrinkles.*

These foods enhance your skin in a variety of ways.* Some of them hydrate your skin, some support strong cell walls, some fight against sun damage, while others protect against free radicals.* What's more, these foods often work together, boosting each other's power.* Combine them, and you'll get far more power than each one offers on its own.*

So if you're serious about feeling younger than you are, add all of these foods to your diet—and eat them daily if you can.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
