What To Do When Your Mind Won't Let You Meditate

As a meditation teacher, people frequently tell me they want to meditate but their mind won't let them. Whenever they try to sit and quiet their mind, they claim the mental chatter only gets worse. The truth is, they are correct. We can't force our mind to behave and let us meditate. It just doesn't work that way. If we order it to be quiet, to stop driving us nuts, and to desist from creating suffering, we only encourage it to do more of the same. If we get in a battle with our mind, we will always lose.

In contrast to popular belief, meditation is not a state of mind that we reach when our mind becomes quiet.

Meditation is the process we use to train our mind to behave. A trained mind becomes a quiet, efficient mind that functions much better. We feel calmer and begin to see things more clearly. Clear vision contains within it insight (or intuition) — the instantaneous experience of limitless knowledge and guidance. I like to think of insight as the experience of the unthinkable. The benefits are innumerable. Before I describe how the process works, let's start with an explanation of the nature of the mind.

You may be surprised to learn the man considered by many to be the smartest person of all time, depended very little on his rational mind. Albert Einstein made the following statements:

"The really valuable thing is the intuition. The intellect has little to do on the road to discovery."

"I didn't arrive at my understanding of the fundamental laws of the universe through my rational mind."

"The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant."

For most of us however, the very last thing our mind wants to do is serve us. Our mind seems to have a mind of its own! It wants to be our master and will do anything to maintain control over us. Minds are unruly and use insidious methods to achieve this goal. Its favorite tools include staying hyper-busy and driving us crazy, jumping around like a monkey, creating worry, anxiety, stress, and guilt. Minds can produce self-limiting thoughts, blame, anger, greed, hatred, and jealousy.

The key is to realize our mind is not bad or evil — it's just in its nature to strive to stay in control of us. Unfortunately, the mind is truly a horrible master. The good news is with mindfulness training, it will become the wonderful faithful servant described by Albert Einstein.

So how do we train our mind with meditation?