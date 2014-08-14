mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

The Best Booze Options If You're Cutting Back On Sugar

Sarah Wilson
New York Times bestselling author By Sarah Wilson
New York Times bestselling author
Sarah Wilson is a journalist, entrepreneur, and the New York Times best-selling author.

When I first quit sugar, I treated it as an invitation to try out a new way of living, just to — you know — see how it went. But what started out as an experiment became something more. Now, one of the most common questions people ask me when they’re contemplating quitting sugar is this: “Am I allowed to drink alcohol?”

The assumption, of course, is that booze is full of sugar. Which is correct. Sort of. But there's good news here for those who like the occasional drink.

So here's the dirt on some of your favorite drinks:

LOW-SUGAR OPTIONS

Wine

Wine contains minimal fructose. How so? It’s the fructose in the grapes that ferments to become alcohol, leaving wine low in sugar. Red wine is lower in fructose than white wine and is definitely the better option.

Spirits

Dry spirits like gin, vodka and whiskey are very low in fructose, and generally are one of the better options. But keep in mind that mixers are loaded with sugar.

Beer

Doesn’t contain fructose. The sugar in beer and stout is maltose, which we metabolize well.

HIGH-SUGAR OPTIONS

Champagne and Sparkling Wine

As above, but Champagne does tend to retain quite a lot of the sugar (fructose). Not a great option.

Dessert Wine

A lot of sugar remains unfermented in dessert wine. Don’t touch the stuff.

Please remember that there are a multitude of metabolism and health issues that come with excessive consumption (not to mention, the dangers of addiction).

A few more things to keep in mind about alcohol consumption when you're watching your sugar intake:

  • Only ever drink spirits with seltzer, or neat. Mixers, including tonic water, are full of sugar, with about eight to 10 teaspoons in one tall glass. Same with fruit juices.
  • While quitting sugar, your liver is under a little strain as you detox. Drinking any more than one glass of alcohol with a meal per day will tax your system.
  • You may also find, once you cut out sugar, that your tolerance for alcohol is much lower and wish to avoid it completely.
  • Although alcohol is low in fructose, it is still very high in empty calories.
  • A beer is equivalent to a sausage roll. It may not be loaded with sugar, but it packs a caloric punch.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson New York Times bestselling author
Sarah Wilson is a journalist, entrepreneur, and the New York Times best-selling author of many books and cookbooks including I Quit Sugar. She is the former editor of Cosmopolitan...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-14664/the-best-booze-options-if-youre-cutting-back-on-sugar.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!