The Best Booze Options If You're Cutting Back On Sugar

When I first quit sugar, I treated it as an invitation to try out a new way of living, just to — you know — see how it went. But what started out as an experiment became something more. Now, one of the most common questions people ask me when they’re contemplating quitting sugar is this: “Am I allowed to drink alcohol?”

The assumption, of course, is that booze is full of sugar. Which is correct. Sort of. But there's good news here for those who like the occasional drink.

So here's the dirt on some of your favorite drinks:

LOW-SUGAR OPTIONS

Wine

Wine contains minimal fructose. How so? It’s the fructose in the grapes that ferments to become alcohol, leaving wine low in sugar. Red wine is lower in fructose than white wine and is definitely the better option.

Spirits

Dry spirits like gin, vodka and whiskey are very low in fructose, and generally are one of the better options. But keep in mind that mixers are loaded with sugar.

Beer

Doesn’t contain fructose. The sugar in beer and stout is maltose, which we metabolize well.

HIGH-SUGAR OPTIONS

Champagne and Sparkling Wine

As above, but Champagne does tend to retain quite a lot of the sugar (fructose). Not a great option.

Dessert Wine

A lot of sugar remains unfermented in dessert wine. Don’t touch the stuff.

Please remember that there are a multitude of metabolism and health issues that come with excessive consumption (not to mention, the dangers of addiction).

A few more things to keep in mind about alcohol consumption when you're watching your sugar intake: