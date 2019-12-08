A New Relationship Between Death & Well-Being Is Emerging

More often than not, we only talk about death when we have to—when it's happening to us or someone we love, or once it's already happened. But in recent years, we've seen the way society thinks about death changing—so much so, that in the year 2020, we expect death to become an integral part of wellness.

Now more than ever, people are thinking about death. They're thinking about how they themselves want to die, how to care for their loved ones, and how to align their death with their values. At the same time, people are becoming more interested in learning how to prolong their own lives, whether it be through lifestyle changes or scientific intervention. Why the sudden shift? After all, groups like Death Cafe and Death Over Dinner have been inviting people to speak openly about death—with loved ones and complete strangers—since 2011 and 2013, and it's no secret that most people want to live longer. Well, there are a few reasons.

The first is that people are starting to choose quality of life over quantity of life. In other words, rather than trying to prolong the life of someone who is nearing death, people are prioritizing the comfort and values of the individual.

"From my experience, many people value autonomy and control in their lives and want to make sure their personal goals and values are honored until the very end of life," says Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D., founder of the End Well Foundation. "They also recognize that quality of life, not just quantity of years, is of utmost importance."

According to the CDC, the number of people dying in hospitals has dramatically dropped while the number of people dying at home or in a community setting continues to increase. They attribute this to both a dissatisfaction with the health care system and a growing number of alternatives. Many people find that death in a hospital is often impersonal and that inpatient treatments aren't always worth the suffering (for both the individual and their loved ones).

"Sadly, there's a lot of unnecessary suffering that happens toward the end of life within our medical system. Our system is set up to facilitate the extending of life—we try to keep people breathing, even if it's just for a bit little longer," says Linsey McNew, of End Well. "All of that comes at a cost. Asking for more intubation doesn't always prolong life, and it doesn't usually align with the values most people have at the end of their life."