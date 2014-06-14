A Light Quinoa Kitchari Recipe That Will Blow Your Mind

Kitchari is THE Indian cleansing and healing food. It's a wholesome, nourishing dish especially for those who want to detox, yet also want to feel sufficiently fueled.

Another great thing about this is that there are many different styles to choose from, so there's a kitchari for everyone! In its basic form it’s a porridge-like mixture of lentils, split mung beans and grains, like rice or quinoa, warmed with spices and veggies.

I prefer using quinoa instead of rice, giving the meal a lighter texture and an additional protein kick. You can use any kind of vegetables you love (or whatever you can find in the fridge). This recipe uses only greens, because they're extra detoxifying and healing, but you can play with the ingredients however you want!

Ingredients