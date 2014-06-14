A Light Quinoa Kitchari Recipe That Will Blow Your Mind
Kitchari is THE Indian cleansing and healing food. It's a wholesome, nourishing dish especially for those who want to detox, yet also want to feel sufficiently fueled.
Another great thing about this is that there are many different styles to choose from, so there's a kitchari for everyone! In its basic form it’s a porridge-like mixture of lentils, split mung beans and grains, like rice or quinoa, warmed with spices and veggies.
I prefer using quinoa instead of rice, giving the meal a lighter texture and an additional protein kick. You can use any kind of vegetables you love (or whatever you can find in the fridge). This recipe uses only greens, because they're extra detoxifying and healing, but you can play with the ingredients however you want!
Ingredients
- 1 cup quinoa
- ½ cup red lentils
- ½ cup mung dal / or yellow split peas
- 4 cups of water or vegetable broth (use 2 more cups water if you don’t have it)
- 2 cups greens, like broccoli, kale, spinach, Swiss chard chopped
- 2 Tbsp. coconut oil
- coriander, cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric and mineral salt for taste
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped, as garnish
Directions
Wash and drain the lentils, peas, dal and quinoa ads chop all veggies.
Heat the oil and sauté mustard seeds in a wok or pan until they pop. Add broth/water, mung dal & quinoa and spices. Bring to boil and then let simmer for 20 min. or until soft.
Stir in the green veggies and lentils just before the quinoa and mung dhal are done, add salt and cilantro. Ayurvedic Tip: Add a pinch of ginger if you feel stressed, aggravated, burned out or nervous. In Ayurveda coconut oil is seen as a cooling food, so if you are a quiet “heated” person, you might feel this will do you good.
If you are feeling a bit ‘cooler’, you're a thinner in frame and need some soothing and calming nourishment, use ghee or sesame oil. All variations taste absolutely fantastic.
Love to your tummy and you.
