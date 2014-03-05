16 Ways To Avoid Sitting So Much During The Day

OK, you already know you should exercise most days of the week, but did you know that you need to sit less too? Yep! An hour of exercise doesn't buy you couch potato time or grant you a permission slip to sit on your butt the rest of the day. Sitting less can be a challenge — especially if you have a desk job — but it's so important to your health to sit less and move more.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 50 to 70 percent of people spend six or more hours sitting per day, and 20 to 35 percent spend four or more hours a day watching TV. The study, conducted by the National Health and Nutrition Examination surveys, reports that sedentary lifestyles shorten life expectancy. If Americans would cut their sitting time in half, their life expectancy would increase by roughly two years.

So, let's take a look at why sitting too much is actually now referred to as "sitting disease," plus some ways that you can get off your bum more often!

The Negative Impact of Sitting

According to JustStand.org: