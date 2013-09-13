mindbodygreen

What Each Color Means In Feng Shui

Katie Rogers
We’ve all experienced the profound difference a new shade of paint can make in a room. Or how a red dress makes us feel as opposed to a light blue one. This is not to be undervalued! Colors have meaning and express a certain energy, and our subconscious is constantly taking cues.

Simply put, color is one of the most powerful tools used in feng shui.

If you’re looking to make a change in your life, you may want to reconsider the color schemes in your home and office. But do so consciously! Start with the following list, and consider hiring a feng shui consultant who can help you choose the appropriate colors according to feng shui principles, such as the bagua map and elements.

Red

Red represents the element of fire, and because of its intensity, is considered a lucky color in feng shui. Use it in doses to redirect energy around the home.

Basic meanings: hot, bold, daring, high voltage, lucky.

Avoid red in cases of anxiety, insomnia, or over-activity.

Orange

Orange is considered a “social” color, one that is happy, vibrant, and eye-catching.

Basic meanings: creative, exuberant, lively, fun-loving, extroverted.

Avoid orange when creating a space of quiet and reflection.

Yellow

Yellow is cheerful and uplifting. It can also trigger the intellect, as it’s mentally stimulating.

Basic meanings: happy, sunny, enlivening, powerful, active, cheerful.

Avoid yellow if anxious and wanting to calm the nerves.

Green

Green represents balance, growth, and abundance. In the chakra system, it’s located in the heart. It can also signify youthfulness.

Basic meanings: healing, balanced, expanding, lively, prosperous, fresh.

Because of green’s balancing nature, there are few times it should be avoided.

Blue

Blue establishes calm. It’s the color of the sky and ocean and therefore gives a sense of vastness, as in “the wide blue yonder.”

Basic meanings: truth, communication, peace, calm, spiritually attuned.

Avoid blue in cases of depression or when needing to feel more social.

Purple

Purple has a feeling of royalty, wealth, and high spirituality.

Basic meanings: rich, noble, deep, quiet, wise.

Avoid purple if wanting to feel more extroverted or connected to the Earth.

White

White is all about new beginnings, purity, and innocence.

Basic meanings: cleansing, pure, light, free, whole.

Avoid white when feeling overwhelmed.

Black

Black is introspective and represents the void.

Basic meanings: protective, secretive, mysterious, hidden.

Avoid black when wanting to express oneself and feel uplifted.

Pink

Pink is the color of unconditional love and feminine energy.

Basic meanings: love, nurturing, romance, peace.

Avoid pink when wanting to activate a more masculine energy.

Brown

Brown is an Earth tone and is therefore nurturing and grounding. Basic meanings: rooted, quiet, nurturing, grounding.

Avoid brown when wanting to expand and “branch out.”

Using color consciously can enhance your life. Wear it, decorate with it, write with it, or paint with it! Remember different shades will vary the meanings, so consider that. And be sure to set your intentions while working with color to activate its energy and potential even more.

And most importantly, have fun! After all, you’re working with rainbows!

