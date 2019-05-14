72 Articles by Sheryl Paul, M.A.

Sheryl Paul, M.A.

Personal Growth
Mental Health

The Strategy You Use For Handling Anxiety That's Making It Worse

Some psychologists even call it a "mental addiction."

#anxiety
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
November 30 2018
Love
Parenting

This Is The Hottest Commodity Between New Parents (No, It's Not Sex)

Most new parents will face this tension in the early years.

#parentingweek #Purpose
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 21 2018
Love
Sex

10 Things Never To Say To A New Parent

The audacity of strangers never ceases to amaze me, especially when it comes to people you barely know offering advice.

#parenting advice #parenting
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
September 2 2015
Love

38 Hard Truths About Relationships

Our culture creates the expectation that life is supposed to be like a happy day at the beach.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
August 20 2015
Love
Personal Growth

The Single Most Important Factor In Creating Joy

If you want to find more joy, take these steps to help create a new habit of slowing down and doing inner work.

#happiness #joy #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 28 2015
Love

Why Dreams About Other Lovers Are NOT Cause For Alarm

One of the fatal flaws of our culture is that we take everything at face value.

#love #anxiety #relationships #personal growth #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 13 2015

Why You Should Stop Texting

"I was talking to my friend about that last week," a 20-something client explained to me in a recent session, following up on a previous discussion we...

#relationships #mindfulness #self-awareness #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 7 2015

Debunking The Myth Of The Highly-Sexed Man

We live in a culture fed by myths. Not the archetypal myths born in the collective unconscious that deeply nourish the wells of the human psyche. No,...

#love #relationships #awareness #sex #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
April 29 2015
Parenting

8 Ways To Maintain A Strong Connection With Your Kids

As we become more connected to our smartphones and other devices, there's an increasing sense of disconnection and loneliness that pervades our lives.

#relationships #mindfulness #motherhood #parenting
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 21 2015
Love

How To Actually Enjoy Valentine's Day

Expectations tend to set us up for disappointment. And nowhere are expectations more amplified than on charged holidays like Christmas, birthdays,...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 13 2015
Love
Mental Health

Do You Have Social Anxiety Disorder, Or Are You Just An Introvert?

We live in a diagnosis-happy era. We diagnose kids in school who have a hard time sitting still and focusing as having attention deficit/hyperactivity...

#anxiety #happiness
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 5 2014
Personal Growth

A 1-Minute Action That Could Transform Your Life

We hear a lot about the importance of slowing down these days. We know that we move too fast, we work too fast and we keep every slot of every day...

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #Thich Nhat Hanh #self-awareness
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 1 2014