72 Articles by Sheryl Paul, M.A.
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
Dealing With Anxiety? Here Are 4 Simple Steps To Clear Your Mind
How you can start to quiet nagging thoughts.
The Strategy You Use For Handling Anxiety That's Making It Worse
Some psychologists even call it a "mental addiction."
The No. 1 Mistake People Make When Getting Over an Ex
This is eye-opening.
This Is The Hottest Commodity Between New Parents (No, It's Not Sex)
Most new parents will face this tension in the early years.
I've Been A Love Coach For Nearly Two Decades. These Are The 3 Biggest Mistakes Couples Keep Making
Mistake No. 1: Expecting your partner to be your source of joy.
When It Comes To Sex In Long-Term Relationships, Here's How To Balance Scheduling & Spontaneity
Don't forget that sex begets sex.
7 Ways to Improve Your Sex Life (Whether You've Been Together A Week Or A Decade)
Are you doing these seven things?
10 Things Never To Say To A New Parent
The audacity of strangers never ceases to amaze me, especially when it comes to people you barely know offering advice.
38 Hard Truths About Relationships
Our culture creates the expectation that life is supposed to be like a happy day at the beach.
How To Know If You're Actually In Love Or Just Infatuated
Here's the difference.
The Single Most Important Factor In Creating Joy
If you want to find more joy, take these steps to help create a new habit of slowing down and doing inner work.
Why Dreams About Other Lovers Are NOT Cause For Alarm
One of the fatal flaws of our culture is that we take everything at face value.
Why You Should Stop Texting
"I was talking to my friend about that last week," a 20-something client explained to me in a recent session, following up on a previous discussion we...
Debunking The Myth Of The Highly-Sexed Man
We live in a culture fed by myths. Not the archetypal myths born in the collective unconscious that deeply nourish the wells of the human psyche. No,...
8 Ways To Maintain A Strong Connection With Your Kids
As we become more connected to our smartphones and other devices, there's an increasing sense of disconnection and loneliness that pervades our lives.
How To Actually Enjoy Valentine's Day
Expectations tend to set us up for disappointment. And nowhere are expectations more amplified than on charged holidays like Christmas, birthdays,...
20 Ways To Love The One You're With
The relationship manual you need to know
12 Holistic Ways To Nurture Yourself This Winter
It's all about listening to ourselves
Do You Have Social Anxiety Disorder, Or Are You Just An Introvert?
We live in a diagnosis-happy era. We diagnose kids in school who have a hard time sitting still and focusing as having attention deficit/hyperactivity...
A 1-Minute Action That Could Transform Your Life
We hear a lot about the importance of slowing down these days. We know that we move too fast, we work too fast and we keep every slot of every day...