How To Know If It's A Rebound Or Real Love

The term "rebound" carries quite a negative stigma in our cultural lexicon, and people tend to throw it around anytime someone enters a new relationship within weeks after their last. We understand it to mean that the newly single person is smoothing over the pain of a breakup by immersing themselves in the romance of a new, exciting relationship.

In the aftermath of a breakup, I often recommend time should be spent turning inward, reflecting, and spending time alone so you can process your grief. This can help lay a healthy foundation on which to begin your next relationship. But that's not always the case, and sometimes you find yourself in a loving, healthy relationship just weeks after a breakup. Yes, you could be experiencing real love.

How do you spot the difference?