Sarah is an Oxfordshire-based personal trainer, dance teacher, and writer. She believes that balance is the key to a full and healthy life, and that exercise should be about learning to enjoy your body and all it can do for you. Her aim is to spread the word that healthy living is a delight, not a chore, and that creativity, following your passions in life, and making time for family and friends are all just as important to your health as good food and exercise. Check out her blog here.