This Is What A Personal Trainer Wishes You Knew About Weight Loss

For me, my greatest success stories are when I see my clients learning to use and trust and enjoy their bodies in a whole new way. If people need or want to lose weight along the way, that’s fine, and I'll help them to do that by encouraging them to address their diet and lifestyle as a whole.

But first and foremost, I want my clients to realize that exercise can be fun, enjoyable, and rewarding. I want them to witness firsthand how it can boost their mood and make them feel strong, flexible, and alive. I want my clients to learn that if they start enjoying their bodies and tuning in to how good it feels to get up and move, they will naturally begin to take care of themselves in other areas of their lives.

Exercising can be inspiring and energizing, and it can free your mind in ways you never thought possible. So as a personal trainer, I feel it is my duty to encourage you not to have weight loss as your main goal in life. Mental and physical health, strength and fitness, and a positive body image are much better life goals. And in all likelihood, when you start enjoying your body and appreciating everything it can do for you, you will begin to see positive physical changes anyway.

So, let’s spread the word. Love your body, nourish it, treat it well, and above all else—enjoy it!

