mindbodygreen

Close banner
Healthy Weight

This Is What A Personal Trainer Wishes You Knew About Weight Loss

Sarah Thorp
Written by Sarah Thorp
This Is What A Personal Trainer Wishes You Knew About Weight Loss

Photo by Stocksy

May 27, 2017

As a personal trainer, I pride myself on my dedication to the progress of my clients both physically and mentally. Unfortunately, there's a myth out there that trainers don't really want their clients to make progress. Why? Because if they lost weight and finally got in shape, they wouldn't need the trainer anymore.

This myth came to my attention only recently, and suddenly I began to question my own practice as a trainer. Was it possible that I, too, was impeding the progress of my clients simply to stay in business? Of course not! Actually, that couldn't be further from the truth. While I prefer to work with my clients for years rather than just a few months, it's for very specific reasons.

Here's the truth.

I want my clients to keep working with me for as long as possible because I love seeing them grow stronger and fitter, and because I love introducing them to new and different exercises, and because I know there is always something else I can teach them.

Some of my clients lose weight when they work with me, and some of them don’t—but that doesn’t mean the ones who don’t have failed in any way. We need to dispel this damaging message that the only reason you should take up exercise it to lose weight. Exercise is about so much more than what size jeans you wear or whether your arms have definition or whether people are going to compliment you on your six-pack when you slip into a bikini.

Article continues below

My aim as a personal trainer is to instill the joy of movement.

For me, my greatest success stories are when I see my clients learning to use and trust and enjoy their bodies in a whole new way. If people need or want to lose weight along the way, that’s fine, and I'll help them to do that by encouraging them to address their diet and lifestyle as a whole.

But first and foremost, I want my clients to realize that exercise can be fun, enjoyable, and rewarding. I want them to witness firsthand how it can boost their mood and make them feel strong, flexible, and alive. I want my clients to learn that if they start enjoying their bodies and tuning in to how good it feels to get up and move, they will naturally begin to take care of themselves in other areas of their lives.

Exercising can be inspiring and energizing, and it can free your mind in ways you never thought possible. So as a personal trainer, I feel it is my duty to encourage you not to have weight loss as your main goal in life. Mental and physical health, strength and fitness, and a positive body image are much better life goals. And in all likelihood, when you start enjoying your body and appreciating everything it can do for you, you will begin to see positive physical changes anyway.

So, let’s spread the word. Love your body, nourish it, treat it well, and above all else—enjoy it!

For more advice from personal trainers, find out what a personal trainer wishes you knew about protein.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Thorp
Sarah Thorp
Sarah is an Oxfordshire-based personal trainer, dance teacher, and writer. She believes that balance is the key to a full and healthy life, and that exercise should be about learning to...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
Integrative Health

Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Sarah Regan
Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/personal-trainer-weight-loss-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!