Peacock Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the peacock pose.

May 10 2010

Fat Blaster Yoga Sequence with Michael Taylor

In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates a 'Fat Blaster' sequence that will help trim the...

May 7 2010

How To Jump Through

In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to hop / jump through.

May 5 2010
Yoga Poses for Beginners: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

Learn the most popular yoga poses and sequences to get you through a class in any yoga style.

May 3 2010
Happy Baby Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the happy baby pose.

May 3 2010
Child's Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the child's pose.

May 3 2010
Upward Facing Dog Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates Upward Facing Dog Pose.

May 3 2010
Headstand: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates a Headstand.

May 2 2010
Handstand: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do a proper handstand.

May 2 2010
Forearm Stand: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates a Forearm Stand.

May 2 2010
Lifted Half Crow Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the lifted half crow pose.

May 2 2010
Half Crow Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the half crow pose.

May 2 2010