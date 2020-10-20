What Does "Listen To Your Body" Actually Mean?

Stop thinking about it, for a moment. You need to get quiet. You need to get sensitive, to you. That feeling in your body is where you'll find your intuition, and your capability to act. You already know it's not on your shelves of how-to books, or waiting for you in the next guru-convention. So it's time to look somewhere else. Your body is sending you messages, core, gut feelings, all the time. You don't need to reason them, logic them, or intellectualize them. You just need to act on them.