Is Your Yoga Working For You?
Yoga doesn't have to be a rigid "because-my-guru-said-so" kind of thing. Yoga can be the experience of you, that gives exactly what you need, in each...
Why You Shouldn't Always Trust Experts With Your Health
You are the world's leading expert on you. If you believe this, you're in the driver's seat. Your life, your health, your everything, is yours to...
Why William Broad Is Right About People Getting Injured In Yoga & How We Can Prove Him Wrong
William Broad is a senior science writer at The New York Times, and gained some attention when he wrote that yoga can wreck our bodies.
How Athletes Can Win with Yoga
Yoga is great cross-training for our whole life: it gives us exactly what we practice, across everything we do.
Crashing the Yoga Barrier for Men
It's good for everyone, and everyone can do it!
Hot or Not? Untangling Fact From Fiction in Hot Yoga
We are each our own best laboratory.
You Are Real, Beautiful, and Perfect
We can do this, and every single one of us is worth it.
Treating the Pose & Not the Person?
Our traditional medicine is great for infections and broken bones. It's not working for most things that are bringing people pain and suffering today,...
Kumare, False Gurus, and the Power of You
In creating a life you love - a you that you love - you don't think so much about whether you can see over that next wall.
3 Reasons Why Guys Need Yoga
For too long, women have tried to keep us guys out of their yoga classes. They've told us it's nothing but a little stretching. It will force us to...
The History of Yoga: Ancient or Present Practice?
Here's everything you need to know.
Advanced Yoga in 3 Simple Moves
Poses are useful, adventurous, and fun for all kinds of reasons, but they aren't the main feature.
Top 3 Yoga Secrets for Guys
A teacher of mine once told me: 'Using great force, you may defeat one enemy. Using little, you may defeat all enemies.'
You're Good and I'm Good, Unless I'm Obese?
It's not up to anyone else to tell me that I'm too big or too small.
Caution! Yoga Can Injure My Body, Mind & Spirit?
Injuries aren't part of yoga. Injuries are part of "not yoga." Yoga, just like life, is ours to create. It's ours to create yoga that's struggling,...
The Six Sigma Way of Yoga
Measuring progress based on errors.
Breaking the Rules: 11 Thoughts That Make Yoga Your Own
Reflecting on what I've learned through Tara and Tao Porchon-Lynch (and her uniquely useful perspective on changes in yoga over the last 30 years),...
5 Things That Make a Great Yoga Teacher
Qualities that make a good yoga teacher great.
My Perspective on Tara Stiles, Yoga, and Revolution
Why Tara Stiles's approach to yoga is different.