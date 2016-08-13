6 Articles by Julie Montagu
Julie Montagu
Reduce Inflammation With These 3 Simple Yoga Poses
As usual, yoga is here to save the day.
Julie Montagu
August 10 2016
These Banoffee Cups Will Be Your New Favorite Vegan Dessert
Insanely delicious and good for you — heck yes.
Julie Montagu
August 6 2016
An Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Breakfast Bowl
Because we all need more turmeric in our lives.
Julie Montagu
August 4 2016
6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside
Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.
Julie Montagu
July 22 2016
3 Easy Yoga Poses To Balance Out-Of-Whack Hormones
Certain postures can stimulate the hormone-producing glands and help the endocrine system maintain optimal function.
Julie Montagu
June 7 2016