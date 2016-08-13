6 Articles by Julie Montagu

Julie Montagu

Recovery

Reduce Inflammation With These 3 Simple Yoga Poses

As usual, yoga is here to save the day.

#stress #inflammation #yoga
Julie Montagu
August 10 2016

An Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Breakfast Bowl

Because we all need more turmeric in our lives.

#recipes #healthy recipes #turmeric #breakfast #food
Julie Montagu
August 4 2016

6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside

Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.

#yoga
Julie Montagu
July 22 2016
Routines

3 Easy Yoga Poses To Balance Out-Of-Whack Hormones

Certain postures can stimulate the hormone-producing glands and help the endocrine system maintain optimal function.

#hormones #fitness #yoga #yoga sequence #fitness sequence
Julie Montagu
June 7 2016