Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Joey Miller, MSW, LCSW, specializes in reproductive psychology, loss and trauma, and women’s mental health. She is currently in private practice at Wellsprings Health Associates in Chicago where she sees patients for urgent consultation and ongoing therapy. She also remains active in medical education, teaching students and training healthcare providers. Miller formerly served as the Perinatal Loss Program Coordinator at Prentice Women's Hospital of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the largest birthing center in the Midwest (and one of the largest in the country, supporting up to 13,600 births per year). Additionally, she has served as faculty at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.