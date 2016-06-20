7 Articles by Jessica Ourisman

Jessica Ourisman

Beauty

How Can You Strengthen Your Skin Barrier Function? Read This

Chronically dry, inflammation-prone skin is a dead giveaway that you suffer from a compromised skin barrier.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #microbiome
March 30
OK, So Should You Actually Use A Facial Toner? We Investigated

The skin care step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some, yet downright essential to others.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
March 28
Lunar Hair Care: Cutting Your Hair By The Moon's Phases

How the moon could have sway over your hair growth.

#hair #astrology #affirmations
October 19 2015
13 Dark Spot Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen

These ingredients are skin-clearing powerhouses.

#Herbs #acne #inflammation
March 23 2013